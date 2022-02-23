Pet care: Want your pet to be happy and healthy? Follow these 6 tips

Our pets are no less than our family and their presence is enough to raise our happiness quotient. It is not very complicated to keep them happy and in top health if we take take care of the basics.

Getting them vaccinated on time, scheduling timely checkups, creating a cosy corner for them at home and getting them adequate physical activity are some of the things that will keep them healthy and comfortable.

While as a pet parent you must already be aware of these things and doing your best for your pet, it is always better to get some additional tips from a veterinary expert. Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital gives 6 tips for a healthy and happy pet.

1. Good, balanced diet

A high-quality balanced diet specifically designed for your dog or cat containing all the nutrition necessary for their well-being is important. Apart from the right quantity, quality, time and frequency of meals one can also ask a veterinarian if any supplements is necessary for their growth.

2. Adequate exercise

Depending on the kind of pet you have, they might require varying levels of physical activity and socializing. While cats usually take care of what they need themselves, a dog can require specific levels of exercise based on their breed and kind. This also gives them an opportunity to socialize with other humans or animals besides stretching their legs.

3. Preventive care

Just like humans get polio shots, our pets also need to have vaccinations and deworming done, along with ectoparasite control, and a number of other preventative treatments, based on observable symptoms or their health history. Certain best practices also exist around vaccination. Preventive care, a major part of it is timely booster shots. Any delays in the same may end up setting up the pet for risk we would want to avoid.

4. Regular checkups

The life cycles of our pets are very different from that of humans. So, just like we need our annual health checkup, our pets need them a few times a year. From dental hygiene and skin and fur quality to weight management, cardiac health, and more, regular checkups and visits to an experienced veterinarian will keep your pet free from any health complications.

5. Tender loving care

This might be the most obvious, but one of the most important things your pet needs is your love, affection, and attention. For them, you and the rest of the household are close to being their entire world. So, remember to give them a generous dose of cuddles, rubs, and playtime with you.

Socializing for our pets is very important as part of early care steps. One must start this early so that we can prepare our pet for socializing and reduce separation anxiety at later stages when we travel and have to leave our pets at boarding.

6. Space and safety

And finally, just like us, our pets might also need some time and space to themselves at times, and it is the responsibility of every pet parent to make sure they have their own comfortable and familiar corner. Whether it is because of being overwhelmed by too many people, being tired, or just not feeling very energetic, your pet should be able to readily find the space and safety they need.

