Pet care: Are you making these common mistakes with your pet?

We all adore our pets and do our best to ensure their good health and happiness, from feeding them nutritious food, taking care of their hygiene, taking them for walks to spending quality time with them. Having a pet at home adds to the joy and studies have suggested how our furry friends help in reducing our stress and keep mental health issues at bay. Having a pet at home is also good for little kids at home as caring for an animal can help children grow up more secure and active. Pets also provide companionship for older adults.

Being a pet parent comes with its own set of responsibilities. From feeding them the right food according to their age, having an exercise routine to getting them vaccinated, one needs to be well-informed about all the crucial things that keep a pet healthy and happy.

Dr Narendra Pardeshi, renowned Vet Surgeon from Small Animal Clinic, Pune, talks about some common mistakes pet parents make which can impact the overall well-being of a dog.

Not vaccinating the pet: Your little buddy can suffer from many infectious diseases, including leptospirosis, distemper, and parvovirus, as well as rabies. So, just don’t miss the vaccination at any cost. Getting the dog vaccinated can ensure he or she stays healthy.

Not scheduling the vet’s appointment: There are many health issues that your dog may encounter from diabetes, thyroid, heart problems to cancer. So, be alert and report any abnormal changes occurring in the pet’s body. You will also have to take care of his skin and hair problems too.

Not taking care of oral hygiene: You will have to take care of the pet’s teeth and gums. Do not neglect their dental health. Brush their teeth properly and go for a dental cleaning as per the vet’s advice.

Not feeding the dog properly: A dog's nutritional needs are different and they grow 75% at the age of 5 months, so a balanced diet is needed. Don’t over feed your pet with calcium as it can aggravate hip dysplasia.

Not having an exercise routine: It will be imperative for you to help the pet stay active. You can take him or her for a walk or play with them at home. Do not let the pet become lazy at all.

Screening: Screening at early stage of 14-20 week for hip dysplasia and elbow dysplasia.

Not allowing the pet to socialize: You need to make sure that your furry friend is comfortable with other dogs and doesn’t bark at them or any of the family members. If the dog is aggressive then just report it to the vet. Behaviour modification, not punishment, can help to address these issues. You will have to seek help to control the pet’s behaviour. Protect the pet and don’t leave it unattended. Help the pet to overcome his or her phobias. Ignoring the issue will be problematic for both, the pet owner and the dog.