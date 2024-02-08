Respiratory infections to allergies; 5 health issues to watch out for as weather transitions to summer

Winter season is almost over in North India and in another week, the mercury is expected to climb up, bringing a shift to warmer temperatures and heralding the onset of spring. As the environmental conditions shift and our bodies adapt to the change, it is pertinent to guard against health conditions prevalent during spring and summer. Pollen levels in air are bound to go up in spring season which could act as a trigger for people who are susceptible to it causing allergies, asthma attacks, and other respiratory issues. Gut health issues are also common during weather transitions and so are depression and anxiety issues. As winter gradually gives way to the warmth of summer, it brings about a shift in environmental conditions that can influence our health. (Also read: 10 gut-friendly foods to enjoy as winter transitions to summer) As winter gradually gives way to the warmth of summer, it brings about a shift in environmental conditions that can influence our health(Freepik)

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Global Hospitals, Parel Mumbai shares health issues to watch out for as winter transitions to summer.

1. Allergies

With the arrival of spring, pollen levels rise, triggering allergies in susceptible individuals. Common symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion, and itchy eyes. As flowers bloom and trees release pollen, those prone to hay fever or other allergies may experience an uptick in their symptoms. It's essential to stay informed about local pollen forecasts, take preventive measures such as using air purifiers, and consider consulting with a healthcare professional for effective allergy management.

2. Dehydration

As temperatures rise, there's an increased risk of dehydration. The warmer weather, coupled with outdoor activities, can lead to higher fluid loss through sweat. It's crucial to stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Dehydration can manifest with symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and dark urine. Be mindful of your fluid intake, especially during outdoor activities, and replenish electrolytes if engaging in strenuous exercises.

3. Sunburn and skin issues

The transition from winter to summer often means more time spent outdoors. While exposure to sunlight is essential for vitamin D production, excessive sun exposure can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer. It's important to use sunscreen with an appropriate SPF, wear protective clothing, and seek shade during peak sun hours. Additionally, be vigilant about changes in moles or skin lesions and consult a dermatologist if any concerns arise.

4. Respiratory infections

The fluctuating temperatures during the transition from winter to summer can create favourable conditions for respiratory infections. Viruses thrive in the changing weather, and individuals may be more susceptible to colds or respiratory infections. Practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and adequate sleep supports a robust immune system.

5. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

While often associated with winter, some individuals may experience a milder form of Seasonal Affective Disorder during the transition to summer. The changing daylight patterns and increased exposure to sunlight can affect mood and sleep patterns. People sensitive to these changes may notice alterations in their energy levels and overall well-being. Engaging in outdoor activities, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, and seeking support from healthcare professionals or counsellors can help manage seasonal mood fluctuations.