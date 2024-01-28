10 gut-friendly foods to enjoy as winter transitions to summer

Winter is towards its fag end and as the weather gradually turns warmer, our dietary choices may shift towards lighter and colder foods. In warmer weather conditions, the appetite tends to be on the lower side. Hot weather can also change the bacterial composition of the GI tract and promote growth of bad bacteria, as per studies. This may lead to gut health issues like gas, bloating, diarrhoea among others. It is important to boost good bacteria in your GI tract by adding the right foods to your diet with season change. Avoid too much sugar and fat and try to add more probiotics and fibre-rich foods to promote good digestive health. (See pics: Khichdi to soup; 7 wonderful balanced meals for your gut health) Embracing a variety of seasonal foods can provide the nutrients and balance needed for a smooth transition.(Freepik)

"As the seasons shift from the chilly grasp of winter to the warmth of summer, it's essential to adapt our diets to support gut health. The gut plays a crucial role in our overall well-being, influencing everything from digestion to immune function. Embracing a variety of seasonal foods can provide the nutrients and balance needed for a smooth transition," says Dr Charu Dua, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Amrita Hospital Faridabad.

GUT-FRIENDLY FOODS TO HAVE DURING WEATHER TRANSITION

Dr Dua share Top 10 foods to boost gut health:

1. Fibre-rich vegetables

As the weather warms up, fresh vegetables become more abundant. Incorporate a colourful array of fibre-rich vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers. These veggies not only provide essential nutrients but also promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

2. Probiotic-rich foods

Include probiotic-rich foods to support a diverse and thriving gut microbiome. Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha are excellent choices. These foods introduce beneficial bacteria to your gut, aiding digestion and bolstering your immune system.

3. Seasonal fruits

Transition from winter fruits to the vibrant offerings of summer. Berries, melons, and citrus fruits are not only refreshing but also packed with antioxidants and fibre, promoting a healthy gut environment.

4. Whole grains

Swap out heavy winter grains for lighter options like quinoa, brown rice, and barley. Whole grains provide fibre, which supports regular bowel movements and feeds beneficial gut bacteria.

5. Fresh herbs

Elevate your meals with the addition of fresh herbs like basil, mint, and cilantro. Not only do they add flavour without extra calories, but they also contain compounds that may support digestive health.

6. Lean proteins

Opt for lean protein sources such as fish, poultry, and plant-based options like tofu and legumes. These proteins can aid in maintaining a healthy gut lining and provide essential amino acids for overall health.

7. Hydration

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes crucial. Water is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and the overall health of the gut. Infuse water with slices of citrus or cucumber for a refreshing twist.

8. Ginger and turmeric

These anti-inflammatory spices can be beneficial for gut health. Incorporate them into your meals or enjoy them as a warm tea. Their soothing properties may help ease digestive discomfort.

9. Prebiotic foods

Support the growth of beneficial bacteria by including prebiotic-rich foods in your diet. Onions, garlic, leeks, and asparagus are excellent choices, providing the fuel that probiotics need to flourish.

10. Fermented dairy alternatives

For those who are lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based options, consider incorporating fermented dairy alternatives like coconut or almond yogurt. These can still offer the benefits of probiotics.

Transitioning from winter to summer provides an opportunity to refresh and diversify our diets. By focusing on seasonal, nutrient-dense foods, we can support the health of our gut, promoting overall well-being as we embrace the changing seasons.