Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West
Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West

Advising fans that plant-based products 'does good to a body', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram to share with her fans how going vegan and plant-based products 'does good to a body' and posted pictures of herself , American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.

The mother-of-four hopped on to Instagram to share a couple of temperature-soaring pictures. In the snaps, the Skims founder can be seen sporting an off-white cropped jacket which perfectly showcases her trim waist. The beauty mogul sported a casual look, teaming up the cropped jacket with cargo pants and a pair of mustard heels. Kim looked stunning as she left her luscious locks open and completed the look with a pair of chunky black shades. She captioned the post, "Plant-based does a body good."


Celebrity followers including Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and more than 96 thousand fans liked the post with many users adoring the photos in the comments section. One fan wrote, "OK fine...I'm switching to plant based!!" While another chimed in stating, "It sure does." Scores of fans left fire and heart emoticons in comments and mentioned that they will follow a plant-based diet going forward.

Benefits of veganism:

Of the many benefits of veganism to one's body as well as the environment, some other enticing ones are that this kind of lifestyle promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol levels thereby reducing the risk of heart disease, reduces the chances of getting colon cancer and also helps manage diabetes by lowering A1C levels, which are a way of measuring the amount of hemoglobin with attached glucose and reflects the average blood glucose levels.

However, one needs to follow a healthy, nutrient rich diet to make up for all that is lost on account of no longer consuming meat and dairy.

Protein: Other than animals, one can also get proteins from soy products like tofu and sources like edamame, chickpeas, lentils and nutritional yeast.

Vitamin B12: A lack of vitamin B12 can make you feel tired and weak. Getting enough vitamin B12, though, can be challenging for vegans because it can't be found in plants. To get your fill, stock up on fortified cereals, fortified rice and soy drinks — or take a supplement. The recommended daily amount for most adults is about 2.4 milligrams, but check with your doctor to see what's right for you.

Essential fatty acids: These are named so as they are linked with issues like cognitive impairment and depression, and are related to brain health. Whole grains and leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach and collards are a great source of these. And also unsalted nuts like almonds, walnuts or pistachios, however it is best to have controlled portions of these as it is easy to overeat nuts, forgetting their high calorific value.

Iron: Fresh fruit, black-eyed peas, tofu and dried fruits are great sources of iron, even dried fruit is a very rich source of iron.

Vitamin D: Other than taking supplements and consuming vitamin D in the form of fortified orange juice and soy, sitting in the sun, just before sunset or a little after sunrise, when the sun's rays aren't harsh for 10 to 15 minutes can help boost Vitamin D levels. Don't forget to sunscreen up though.

Kim, who shares four children with rapper Kanye West, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm, has been making headlines on ending her seven-year-old relationship with the rapper. Their marriage problems will be highlighted in the final episodes of the insanely popular American reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

(With inputs from ANI)

