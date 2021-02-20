After Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie picture
It looks like American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was a little salty that she didn't get an invite to the recent viral photoshoot of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. However, Kourtney, who is ever the sport, took to her Instagram feed and posted a sexy photo of herself, jokingly bagging on her sisters as is often seen on the hit reality TV show which will air for the last time this March. The Poosh founder can be seen posing in red lingerie while sitting on the floor of her huge walk-in wardrobe featuring rows of shoes, clothes, bags and other pieces of lingerie strewn about the ground. The 41-year-old can be seen sporting small hoops, a skull and bones pendant on a thin chain, her long hair fastened into a side braid, minimal make-up on her face and red French nails to complement the look.
She jokingly captioned the post, "Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..." In reference to the sisters' photoshoot for Kim's latest Skims line. The shoot notably featured Kim, Kendall, and Kylie all wearing red lingerie for Valentine's Day.
Kourtney fans were quick to shower the mother-of-three with praise and support. "UR THE HOTTEST SISTER QUEEN," one commenter wrote. "You weren't invited because you are the best sister," another user wrote. "Because they know u stole the show [heart]," said one commenter. Another said, "You deserved your own solo shoot anyways."
As reported by Fox News, Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, seemingly confirmed their relationship on Tuesday with an Instagram post from the Poosh founder. The post featured the two holding hands after Valentine's Day weekend. The couple had also previously shared photos of the same fireplace on Valentine's Day, sparking rumours about their romance, especially when Barker shared a picture of Kourtney's feet featuring her anklet. And apparently the couple has even been blessed by both families. According to an insider source that spoke to Us Weekly, "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surma Bole: Himanshi Khurana channels Arab princess vibes in latest song
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Ukrainian Fashion Week goes 'phygital' for its February showcase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani turns on the oomph in bodycon gown with thigh high slit, SEE PICS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers
- Sanjana Sanghi slays military green pallette while looking chic as ever in crop jacket and trousers by Shantanu And Nikhil as she wraps up another schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on a fashion high note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna’s Fenty flop is a lesson for Gucci too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt
- The Internet is on fire and Mouni Roy is to be blamed for flooding it with a slew of her smoking hot pictures in a beige one-shoulder top teamed with a pink skirt embellished with a sheer net | Check fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth ₹53k
- Priyanka Chopra shared an image on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the puppy puddle and having a relaxing day at home in London.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinched with a cummerbund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Rocha trains new generation of models to survive a predatory industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari in ₹8k floral print shirt, mini shorts is summer outfit goals
- For a recent promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of distressed mini shorts with a mint-coloured shirt and made us want to go on a beach vacation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth ₹80k for night-in
- The Khaali Peeli actor, Ananya Panday recently had a night in with her mother, Bhavna. She looked extremely adorable in her pink Gucci cat sweatshirt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital London Fashion Week kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates maternity glow in muted animal print maxi. SEE PICS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox