 World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know | Health - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 03:12 PM IST

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024: From significance to theme, here's all that you need to know about this important day.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024: A workplace should be safe, healthy and ideal for work. An ideal workplace always focuses on the importance of escalating work quality. However, we should be mindful of the culture we are creating at our place of work. An employee spends a chunk of his or her day at their workplace and hence, it is important to create a healthy workspace where they feel happy to work, and more importantly, safe in being themselves. A toxic workplace can rob an employee of their mental, physical and emotional health. This further leads to deteriorating work quality. We should be extremely cautious of the work culture we are creating and ensure a healthy space for people to work. This also results in happier employees and a steep rise in work quality. Every year, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed to reinstate the importance of creating a healthy space. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Every year, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28.(Unsplash/homajob)
Every year, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28.(Unsplash/homajob)

ALSO READ: Expanding focus on mental health and addressing burnout at work

Date:

Every year, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28. This year, the special day falls on Sunday.

History:

On April 29, 1971, the International Labour Organisation adopted the Occupational Safety and Health Convention. In 2003, the International Labour Organisation announced that April 28 will be observed as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Since then, the important day has been observed on that day.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work is - Climate change and safety and health at work. "As climate change intensifies, workers around the globe find themselves at an increased risk of exposure to hazards such as excessive heat, ultraviolet radiation, extreme weather events, air pollution, vector-borne diseases and agrochemicals," wrote the International Labour Organisation on their official website.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

