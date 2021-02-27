IND USA
Jambalaya(Easy Cheesy Vegetarian)
Recipe: This spicy and healthy vegan Jambalaya is the perfect one-pot meal

Loaded with beans, rice, vegetables and spices, this Jambalaya is the perfect dish for those of you who are too lazy to do too many dishes.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:32 PM IST

Jambalaya is a spicy Creole rice dish with influences from West African, France and Spain, and does bear a resemblance to the Spanish paella. However, this dish is from Louisiana in the United States of America, which is known for its Creole and Cajun dishes with European influences. The dish is traditionally made with meat, vegetables and even seafood, and traditionally has sausages and smoked meat, and even seafood like crawfish and shrimp. However this recipe is for a vegan Jambalaya, and the protein from the meat will be replaced with beans and vegan sausages (if you like). Loaded with beans, rice, vegetables and spices, this Jambalaya recipe is the perfect dish for those of you who are too lazy to do too many dishes but also wish to eat healthy meals. Read on:

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp oil

1 large carrot, finely diced

1 green bell pepper, finely diced

1 small leek, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 mild red chilli, minced (or 1/2 tsp chilli paste)

225 g (~ 1 cup) white rice

750 ml (~ 3 cups) vegetable stock

400 g tin kidney beans, drained (240g, or ~ 1 1/4 cups, when drained)

1 tbsp tomato puree / paste

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, or to taste – remember you’ve already added some chilli!

Black pepper

1 large tomato, cut into wedges

To serve: fresh parsley/coriander, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oil in a large saucepan, and add the finely chopped carrot, pepper and leek. Cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat, until the pepper and leek are fairly soft and just beginning to brown (the carrot will still be a bit hard). Add the garlic and minced chilli, and cook for a couple more minutes.

Next add all of the remaining ingredients except for the tomato. Mix well, and bring to a gentle simmer – you may need to turn the heat down a little. Allow to cook gently until the rice is soft – you’ll need to stir fairly regularly to prevent the rice from sticking, especially towards the end. If the rice is still not quite cooked when all the liquid has been absorbed, add a dash more water.

Add the wedges of tomato, cook for 2 more minutes to heat through, and serve topped with plenty of fresh parsley or coriander, you can even squeeze some lemon over the top for added zest. Serve hot!

(Recipe courtesy Easy Cheesy Vegetarian)

