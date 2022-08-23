6 activities to improve interpersonal intelligence in children

Interpersonal intelligence is the ability to understand and interact effectively with others. It involves effective verbal and nonverbal communication, and the ability to note distinctions among others. Children need to be able to pick up on the mood, characteristics, emotions and intentions of those around them. It is also important in building communication skills in children. Interpersonal Intelligence plays a very significant role in the overall development of children.

Fathima, a Certified Parenting Coach and Psychologist, recently shared a few activities to improve Interpersonal Intelligence in children on her Instagram page.

1. Planned visit to friends or relatives place

Make plans to visit your friends or relative house at least once a week. It helps your child to communicate effectively and enjoy participating in discussions and debates. It also develops active listening skills.

2. Group work or team sports

It helps your child to communicate well and actively participate in listening, creates responsibility, and achieves patience and empathy. It develops team spirit and leadership skills.

3. Teach someone something

In this activity tell your child to teach a small topic or anything to their sibling or friend. This will help your child to build strong communication skills and also non-verbal communication. It helps to gain confidence and give feedback.

4. Observing an interaction between people

Tell your child to observe an interaction between two people. It plays an important role in the socialization process. The child will learn how to behave and respond to others by observing.

5. Practice asking questions

Don't kill the curiosity in your children, make them ask as many questions as they want. Make sure to listen to them, and never ignore their questions. Asking questions improves the retention of long-term knowledge and skills. Your child will be able to apply and transfer knowledge and skills to others.

6. Negotiation

Make your child involved in negotiating activities. They can negotiate things with their friends and solve problems among themselves. Negotiation enhances their confidence, self-esteem and social skills.

