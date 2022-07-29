Parenting tips: Here's how parents can shape their kid's personality

No one can downplay the importance of a confident, curious, resilient personality and raising kids with such traits along with humility and respectfulness is a dream for parents but it is important to note that education plays a critical role in shaping this personality. Millions of parents out there are wishing and expecting the best for their children and if there is love and care, expectations are only a natural outcome.

A few parents expect their children to engage and excel solely in academics while others want to develop their child across multiple spheres from early childhood. Modern parenting is getting tougher with changing lifestyles, more nuclear families and technological advancements.

Parents are managing their complex lives, juggling responsibilities and flipping between the needs of their children. They are concerned about raising a self-reliant child who is confident, kind and successful in life.

Talking about the many needs of parents in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anshul Gupta, Founder and CEO of Yellow Class, revealed that all of them can be addressed with little effort directed towards them. He said, “During the pandemic, children stayed at home and parents had a lot of control over their activities but now that children are fully exposed to the outside world, they need to be more active and equipped with advanced learning techniques to stay up to date. The education providers and parents can embrace new expectations as a way to redraw children’s personalities and develop strong characters out of them.” He suggested the following tips:

1. Building focus - In this dynamic world with so many distractions, it is evident that children lose interest and focus. Modern parenting is moving away from toxicity to bringing positivity to children. Parents today understand the ambitions and strengths of their children. It is imperative to know the interest of the child. Engaging children in such activities helps boost confidence, build focus, and keep them engaged to further push their limits in the activities that interest them.

2. Reading habit - Since videos and games have replaced books, children are losing their habit of reading. Reading helps develop positive thinking and acts as a guide to move on the correct path. It is essential for the holistic development of children to shape their minds and impart knowledge. To improve children’s creative, critical and logical abilities, parents emphasise developing reading habits in children. It helps improve vocabulary and communication skills. Moreover, reading opens horizons in myriad ways for kids. Kids combine knowledge from across different areas to solve problems; they imagine better and can come up with innovative solutions to problems.

3. Explore new things - Exploring new things interests children and generates curiosity and excitement in them. Children must be allowed to experience things that life offers – from food, technology, and sports to friendships; this makes them independent and well-rounded. Becoming good at something new usually involves making mistakes. Many children hesitate to try new things, ultimately weakening their confidence. As millennials become parents, exploring new activities for children has gained significant importance.

4. Social development - Children snowball in just a few years – developing their motor, communication, language, and cognitive skills. Social development is needed to sustain positive relationships and to be able to engage with the environment. The surroundings also help them experience and express emotions that further boost their self-confidence. Parents, teachers, friends and technology play a huge role in developing social skills in children. Consistent communication and experience with family members, friends, teachers, and peers influence the social development of children. To nurture the same, parents expect children to engage in quality interactions with the right people and platforms.

5. Practice - Learning by doing or practice has long been touted in developing children’s personalities. Instead of simply listening or watching academic lectures, children must engage in activities that help them solve problems. Practice is an exciting way to learn. Parents understand that practicing new skills puts knowledge to the test, bringing more confidence in what children do. As a result, it creates and instills knowledge in children rather than passively consuming it.