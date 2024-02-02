 6 types of anxiety that are healthy for a relationship - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / 6 types of anxiety that are healthy for a relationship

6 types of anxiety that are healthy for a relationship

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 02, 2024 12:01 PM IST

From how our actions can hurt the partner to being vulnerable, here are six types of anxiety that are good for a relationship.

Anxiety can be a crippling feeling. The persistent worry about the daily activities and uneasiness and nausea can make us feel giddy. However, a few types of anxiety are healthy in a relationship. "Anxiety is a normal emotional response - to circumstances that we fear or that are out of our control (aka losing a relationship, repeating toxic patterns, hurting those we love) and can be used to strengthen our relationships. But like all things - when anxiety reaches extremes ... it can negatively impact your relationships. If we can regulate anxiety and notice the roots of it ... then we can instead act based on values," wrote Therapist Divya Robin.

6 types of anxiety that are healthy for a relationship(Unsplash)
6 types of anxiety that are healthy for a relationship(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Things that can make anyone in a relationship feel anxious

Anxiety about how our actions impact the other person: While we should not be too stressed to keep analysing every action of ours, a healthy way of looking at things is being conscious of how every small action can have an impact on the other person.

Sharing anxious thoughts and being vulnerable: A healthy relationship should have the space for sharing emotions and communicating about our feelings. It is important to share anxious thoughts and be vulnerable with the other person to develop more connection and intimacy.

Motivation for personal growth: In a relationship, we should constantly strive to become better versions of ourselves that are healthy for us as well as the partner. Showing up as a better person in the relationship can make it safer.

Concerns about how our past affects the relationship: Some of us carry the heavy baggage of childhood trauma and other traumatic experiences. Knowing how the past has affected us and how we can address them to not let that affect the relationship is important.

Awareness of how our actions can hurt the other person: Knowing how our actions can hurt the other person will give us more clarity about the healthy changes we need to make in our behavioural patterns.

Fear of the relationship being guaranteed: Having clarity about where we stand in the relationship and what is the way ahead is important.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

