Father's Day 2023: Fathers are like the roof on our head – we do not know what we will do without their influence in our lives. They hold the fort for us, do numerous sacrifices without letting us know, and are the winds beneath our wings. They are our first cheerleader and also the shoulder we fall back on when things do not go well. One assurance from our fathers can make us go and win the world. Father's Day is dedicated to all the fathers and the father figures of the world who make sure that their children live the best life possible. Father's Day 2023: Unique ways to pamper your father(Unsplash)

On Father's Day, it is our turn to make them feel special. We are eternally grateful for the love and happiness that our fathers bring to our lives. On Father's Day, we try to make them feel special and pamper them by doing what they love. Father's Day will be celebrated on June 18. As we gear up celebrate the special day, here are a few unique ways to pamper your father:

ALSO READ: Father's Day 2023: Why new dads feel sad; signs of postpartum depression in dads

Recreate old pictures: Nothing brings more joy than dusting the old albums out and laughing at the old pictures together, and reminiscing the wonderful past left behind. But what can be more fun is recreating those old pictures with your dad and watching the results together.

Host a dad joke tournament: Dad jokes are famous all over the world – sometimes they are super funny, sometimes they are poor jokes. This Father's Day, host a dad jokes tournament at home where all the dads can get together and do standup performances of their favourite jokes. The twist – every dad is a winner.

Date with dad: This Father's Day, ask your dad out on a date and go to a fancy restaurant together. Post that, go for a match together and spend the day with him.

Picnic in the backyard: Remember those days in childhood when we used to have picnics in the backyard with the whole family. It's time to relive the memories and get everyone together. Nothing makes a dad feel happier than spending time with his own family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON