Father's Day 2022: Ways to build better relationship with your dad

Father's Day 2022: American philosopher George Santayana described family as the Nature's masterpiece and when it comes to father, a strong bonding with him could keep many confusions and conundrums of life away. However, kids often feel a little shy of sharing common issues or life decisions with dads. Even if they grow older the equation remains the same and many a time, children are at variance with the thinking of dads on most issues.

Therefore, sharing a strong emotional bond with father is no less than a boon. Different hobbies and interests and spending less of time together could be reasons for not-so-good relationship with dad but it can certainly be cultivated to stay blessed forever.

"One of the most important things is to make an effort to spend time together. This can be difficult if you have differing schedules or live in different cities, but it is important to try to find common ground. Another way to build a stronger relationship with your father is to openly communicate with him. This means being honest about your thoughts and feelings, and being willing to listen to his point of view," says Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing, shares few tips for building a better relationship with your father.

1. Talk about common interests: Whether it’s sports, politics, or just day-to-day life, finding things that you both enjoy talking about will help you to connect on a deeper level.

2. Make time for each other: Even if you’re both busy, it’s important to schedule regular time together. Whether it’s going out for coffee or just taking a walk together, quality time is essential for any relationship.

3. Spend time with him doing activities that he enjoys: If he likes golfing, fishing, or hiking, ask him if he would like to do those things together.

4. Talk to him about things that are important to you: Tell him about your hopes, dreams, and fears. This will help him to understand you better and make him feel closer to you.

5. Be honest with each other: It can be easy to avoid difficult conversations, but honest communication is key to any healthy relationship. If there’s something that’s bothering you, talk to your father about it – he may be more understanding than you think.

6. Support each other: Whether it’s offering words of encouragement or being there for a shoulder to cry on, showing your support will go a long way in strengthening your bond.

7. Express your gratitude: Let your father know how much you value his presence in your life. A simple “thank you” can go a long way in showing him how much you care.

"It is often said that fathers are the hardest people to please. However, having a good relationship with your father is important for both of you," concludes Dr Tugnait.

