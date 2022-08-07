Things we need for our emotional health: Expert offers tips

When we get too drained out with work or in monotony, our emotional health, along with our mental and physical health also takes the hit. We feel vulnerable emotionally and are not able to process the things quickly. We also feel extreme emotional fatigue and the loss of interest. In such situations, we need to take a break and introspect on the things that are making us feel a certain way and address them. Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders is known for addressing issues related to emotional health on her Instagram profile – she addressed the things that we need to do in order to keep our emotional health thriving in her recent post. Take a look at the things that she noted down:

Breaks: Breaks are extremely important to get back to the drill in renewed form. Often taking decisions make us feel fatigue – in such cases, we must take breaks from such hectic schedule.

Vent out: Fine a person that you trust and rely on. Then vent out all the pent-up emotional feelings that you have been holding back inside. Being listened to makes us feel better.

Nature: There’s almost nothing that nature cannot heal. Take a break from monotony and instead spend time amidst nature and let nature heal you.

Valued: Reminiscence of the moments when you were valued for the work and the person that you are. These are the moments that define you and your hard work, determination and dedication.

Creativity: Keep the child in you alive at all times. When nothing gets going, turn to creativity and let it unclutter your mind.

Laughter: Sometimes a good laugh with the ones you love can help in bringing the emotional health back in shape.

Being understood: Being understood is a very fulfilling feeling. Speak to someone you trust and you know would understand the way you feel.