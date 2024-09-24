Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is a popular tourist and business destination for people all around the globe. The country is known for its diverse landscape and bustling city life, attracting people from worldwide. Applying for Malaysia visa? Essential guidelines for Indian travellers (Representative image)

So, if you plan to visit Malaysia for any purpose, you must apply for a Malaysia visa. However, the visa application can be daunting if you are unaware of certain things. In this blog, we will discuss the key tips you must know as an Indian citizen before applying for a Malaysian visa.

6 Key Tips Before Applying for a Malaysian Visa

Here are some key tips you must know before applying for a Malaysian visa from India:

1. Understand the Different Visa Types

As several types of Malaysia visa for Indians are available, you must know their differences to choose the correct one for your purpose of visit. Although you can visit the country without a tourist visa to stay for 30 days before 31st December 2024, you must apply for a Malaysian tourist visa if you wish to stay longer.

However, for other visa types, such as education, business, student and work, you must apply for a visa beforehand to enter Malaysia.

2. Know the Eligibility Criteria

Before you apply for a Malaysian visa, you must know the eligibility criteria to ensure a smooth visa application process. You must have an Indian passport with six months validity and enough funds to support your stay in Malaysia. In addition, to be eligible for a Malaysian visa, you must have a confirmed return ticket to India.

On the other hand, if you want to be eligible for a visa entry to Malaysia for tourism purposes, you must showcase evidence of accommodation in the country. You must also showcase proof of enough funds to support your stay and apply for a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) 3 days before your intended travel date.

3. Gather the Required Documents

Another key tip you must focus on is gathering the required documents before your trip to Malaysia. You must have a valid Indian passport, three passport-size photographs and a valid return ticket to India.

Moreover, if a minor is travelling with you, you must submit a No Objection Certificate and their passport at the immigration centre. However, if you are travelling from Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, or Indonesia, you must get a visa upon arrival.

4. Know the Visa Processing Time

An online Malaysia visa from India may take approximately 10 to 12 business days on average after the application, with all documents required, is presented. However, you may experience delays if the information you provide contradicts the original documents or if the documents provided do not fit the Malaysian visa requirements.

Hence, you can avoid it by applying at the earliest and submitting the necessary documents. You must also ensure the information is correct to avoid delays or rejection of your Malaysian visa.

5. Get Aware of the Visa Charges

Usually, the cost of obtaining a visa to travel from India to Malaysia varies depending on several factors. It includes the type of visa you are applying for or how long you intend to stay in Malaysia.

Moreover, the Malaysian tourist visa fees differ from those of a business or study visa. You can also enquire with the Malaysian embassy in your home country for the latest visa fee information.

6. Buy a Travel Insurance

Though not required compulsorily, you must buy travel insurance for trips to Malaysia, as it will keep you safe from financial problems. You can opt for a comprehensive insurance plan that protects you and your loved ones in case of any unfortunate situation in Malaysia.

For instance, insurance companies like ACKO offer you financial support to deal with any medical or other emergency scenario so that you can enjoy your trip to the fullest. Moreover, it ensures you do not pay anything from your pockets, keeping your Malaysian trip grand and memorable.

Final Words

Henceforth, visa-free entry for tourism purposes before 31st December 2024 and a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card for Indians, you can easily apply for a Malaysia visa. However, you must meet the requirements of entry, and a valid passport and fill out the form of the MDAC correctly.

You must also attach necessary supporting documents, like flight bookings and accommodation details. In addition, you can also buy travel insurance for Malaysia to secure your trip financially. It acts as a loved one during your trip, offering you the required financial support during emergencies.