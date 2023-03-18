The Delhi Tourism Department’s three-day long ‘Itra and Sugandhi Festival’ began at the Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin on Friday. Delhi Tourism starts 3-day ‘Itra and Sugandhi Festival’ in Sunder Nursery (PTI)

Tourism Minister Atishi, at the inauguration ceremony, said the festival is part of several key initiatives of the Delhi government to provide a platform for traditional industries to grow and thrive.

Apart from sessions on aromatherapy and fragrance-making workshops, soulful performances by Nizami Brothers and Nooran Sisters will be highlights of the festival which will conclude on March 19, according to an official statement.

Atishi said 'itra-making’ is an ancient traditional industry in the country that has provided livelihood opportunities to people for centuries.

The three-day festival will be held at Sunder Nursery from 12 noon to 10 pm.

“Discussions on aromatherapy and perfume will also be organised. The fair will include stalls for handicrafts, artisanal products, and various cuisines,” the statement said.