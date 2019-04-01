Cong coined ‘Hindu terror’, labelled peaceful community as terrorists: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted Congress over coining the term “Hindu Terrorism” without naming the Samjhauta Express blast case. Modi said Congress has insulted the peaceful Hindu community by labelling them as terrorists and will not be forgiven for that. He blamed the opposition party (Congress) for vote bank politics. He was addressing a public rally at Swabhimani Maidan of Wardha district of Vidarbha region while kicking off the BJP’s election campaign in Maharashtra.

With the speech, PM Modi has also made it clear that the party will play its old saffron card along with nationalism for election campaign, 2019.

“The term Hindu Terrorism was coined by Sushil Kumar Shinde, the then home minister. But a recent court verdict has made it clear that Congress insulted the country. It insulted the peaceful Hindu community that believes the world as one family. Those (Hindu community) who were blamed then have now woken up and Congress will be punished for this act,” Modi said this without mentioning the Samjhauta Express blast case verdict in which a local court acquitted RSS pracharak Swami Aseemanand and other three accused.

He then took potshots against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala apart from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi seat.

“This is the reason he (Rahul Gandhi) didn’t dare to contest from a seat where we (Hindu) are in majority but chose to contest from a seat (Wayanad) where we are in minority,” he added.

Modi also said NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s decision to not contest this Lok Sabha election shows that he is aware of the ground reality. “His (Sharad Pawar) nephew (Ajit Pawar) is making plans to hijack the party and the family is currently facing rift over seat distribution,” the Prime Minister said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 12:57 IST