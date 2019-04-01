‘What’s right for Peter…’: Shatrughan jabs BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s 2nd seat

Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha, known for his outspoken criticism of the BJP, launched another blitz at the party brass on Monday morning over its remarks on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Amethi and Wayanad.

Minutes after he praised Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad in north Kerala, Sinha in a three-part thread on Twitter, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Sir Ji” and to Union textiles minister and the BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani as “Madam” in his criticism of BJP chief Amit Shah and Smriti Irani’s remarks on Gandhi’s candidature from a second seat.

Great to learn the possibility of a politically astute & strategic decision of @RahulGandhi to contest a second seat besides Amethi, from one of the southern states.This follows ardent requests from various state units and it is sure to greatly boost Congress prospects in that — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 1, 2019

“In case @RahulGandhi fights from Wayanad in Kerala it will definitely send a political message not only to the Minorities and the younger generation/voters in particular but the entire nation in general that Congress is with them all the way. Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

He followed this up with tweets critical of BJP chief Amit Shah and Smriti Irani and at the same time, took a swipe at the PM himself.

He tweeted that the party must tell “madam”, an indirect reference to Smirti Irani, that what she preaches must also be practiced by her Supremo. His reference was to the Prime Minister’s 2014 election outing in which he had contested from two seats - Varanasi and Vadodara.

By the way Sir Ji! The Dear MADAM of your party and the outgoing Hon. Party President have objected/criticized vehemently "The Visionary Rahul Gandhi, The Face of today and tomorrow, fighting elections from two different constituencies saying that he’s scared and running way to — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 1, 2019

Referring to the Congress chief as “The Visionary Rahul Gandhi, the Face of today and tomorrow” he tweeted, “Sirji - haven’t I explained to you time and time again that what is right for Peter should be right for Paul. You need to explain it to Her - politely but firmly - that what she preaches must be also practiced by Her Supremo. Haven’t YOU been fighting from two seats yourself? Long Live Peter and Long Live Paul. God Bless. Jai Hind!”

On Sunday, the Congress had announced that party chief Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Wayanad in north Kerala other than Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Sinha has announced that he will be quitting the BJP and will be joining the Congress on April 6. His decision was finalised after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:34 IST