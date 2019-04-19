Lok Sabha elections 2019: Randeep Surjewala rules out alliance with AAP, JJP in Punjab and Haryana

The Congress on Thursday ruled out any alliance with either the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana and Punjab.

Randeep Singh Surjewala,communications in-charge of the Congress, who was interacting with media persons at the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram after attending the filing of nomination by the party’s Lok Sabha candidate, Captain (Retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, said that there was no need for such an alliance in Haryana and Punjab as the party was capable of winning the elections on its own.

However, he reiterated that the party was open to alliances wherever they were required.

Senior party leaders said Surjewala is considered close to Yadav politically, as his father Shamser Singh Surejwala, who was also a senior Congress leader was considered close to Ajay Yadav’s father Rao Abhay Singh.

“Captain Yadav was in fact brought into the Congress fold by SS Surjewala and since then both leaders have been close to each other,” said a senior Congress leader.

Surjewala said , “This fight is against injustice and the havoc wreaked on the national economy and the common man of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.”

“PM Modi had promised to end black money, put ₹15 lakh in every account, pay fair prices to farmers but nothing has happened. Hasty decisions like demonetisation, shaky implementation of the GST and other such policies have crushed the economy and have led to widespread unemployment,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Pradeep Zaildar, who was also present at the occasion, said that the BJP had ensured that the city becomes the most polluted in the world and lacks basic facilities including roads, water and power.

“The people in new Gururgam are struggling because of lack of amenities and law and order has gone from bad to worse,” Zaildar said.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 05:38 IST