Child Rights Day: A delegation of slum kids meets Lucknow mayor, demands Right to Identity

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:08 IST

A delegation of children living in abject poverty in the slums of the state capital of Lucknow met mayor Sanyukta Bhatia at her residence on the International Child Rights Day on Wednesday. They discussed with her the extremely difficult conditions in which they and thousands others like them lived in the slum settlements of Uttar Pradesh.

They told the mayor that since most homeless / destitute children did not have legitimate identity proofs such as birth certificates or Aadhar cards, they were left bereft of the benefits of government welfare schemes on health, nutrition, education and protection.

Led by Save the Children’s 14-year-old ‘Child Champion’, Aman Bharati, the delegation was also supported and accompanied by Preeti Verma Pandey, member, UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (child rights panel).

“It is a very difficult life that children living on the streets lead. That is why I want everyone to get together and work to at least giving them the Right to Identity,” said Bharati.

The mayor promised her support to the children.

Speaking to the kids, Bhatia said, “I wish all the children on the Child Rights Day today and hope for your well being and success in future. I am aware that living in slums or on the streets, you all are not getting the opportunities and facilities that regular children get. You have a right to get these amenities.”

She further said, “I want to see all of you get similar opportunities and facilities and become competent to compete with children who have access to good education, health and nutrition. I wish to see you reach the goals that you have set out for yourselves. I will support all children in their efforts to reach their goals.”

Preeti Verma Panday spoke to the mayor about every child’s need to have a legitimate identity document. “By giving them a legitimate identity, we can change their lives for the better. I discussed the issue with the mayor. Soon, the child rights panel will come up with a joint plan along with the nagar nigam and ‘Save the Children’ to ensure that every street child gets access to basic rights,” she said.

Save the Children works across 20 states in India. It focuses on issues related to education, health, protection of children and humanitarian work -- especially for the most deprived and marginalised children.