Kanpur firing: Vikas Dubey’s house razed with earthmover used to block police team

lucknow

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:53 IST

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Dehat district demolished the house of gangster Vikas Dubey on Saturday, a day after eight police personnel were gunned down by his men during an attempt to arrest him.

Officials said the Vikas Dubey’s house in Bikru village of the district has been demolished with the same earthmover machine he used to block access to the road to his fortified one-storey house.

Two of his SUVs—a Scorpio and a Fortuner—was also destroyed, according to officials.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, were killed by Vikas Dubey and his men early on Friday in a 15-minute ambush, officials have said. Seven other people, including a civilian, were also injured in the attack from the roofs of Dubey’s residence and the houses nearby.

The ambush on the 13-member police team began after they reached Bikru around 1:20am on Friday, a day after Rahul Tiwari, a resident of the village, filed an attempt to murder case against Dubey.

A source in the police department said the initial investigation hinted that Dubey was well aware of the police raid at his house and prepared to deal with it.

Dubey was apparently tipped off by his men in the police department about the force from three police stations in Bilhaur, Bithoor and Chaubeypur moving towards his village.

The killings prompted a massive hunt for 48-year-old Vikas Dubey, a hardened criminal who faces 60 cases and carries a reward of Rs 25,000, and his group after they escaped Bikru village in the dark.

“To nab Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well,” Mohit Agarwal, inspector general of police, Kanpur, said on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

Police said the surveillance team was scanning more than 500 mobile phones and efforts were on to retrieve information related to Dubey, who has faced about 60 criminal cases.

The special task force (STF) of UP police has also been roped in.