Astrological prediction for January 17, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 06:04 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (Mar 21- Apr 19): A good family time encourages you to take some important decisions. Health needs some care and concern. Those in sales may have to put in more efforts to meet their targets. You are likely to get possession of the house you had invested in the past. Some of you may want to take a sabbatical from work and explore the world. Those trying to switch jobs are likely to hear of some new opportunities.

Love focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to meet expectations of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20): Maintain your cool on the domestic front. Those planning an international vacation are likely to find good ideas from people around them. An ancestral property is likely to come in your name. Health wise, things appear to be in your complete control. Financially, it would be a good day for you to check and explore investment opportunities. Ups and downs on the work front will keep your energy levels floating at different levels.

Love focus: Pampering your loved one with a gift would be a good idea.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20): A senior may have his/her set of expectations from you on the work front. Those unwell will manage to nurse themselves back to health. Your social interactions are on the rise, so take time to make new contacts. It is an excellent day for you to spend time with your family. Nurturing the beauty of nature would be on your mind. Obstacles, if any on the financial front will be resolved in your favour.

Love focus: A freshly begun romantic relationship is set to flourish and provide you with immense happiness.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22): At work, impressing superiors will be important, if you want to have your way. It might be good to seek some real estate advice before making decisions. You may choose an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Chances of hitting it rich in an investment cannot be ruled out. Good news regarding a family youngster is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Someone may work against your interests on the academic front, so watch your step.

Love focus: Differences with lover need to be sorted out to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22): A financial issue will be satisfactorily solved. An outing is on the anvil, but may not prove as exciting as anticipated. Choose only healthy options to remain fit. Better prospects are seen in something that you are contemplating on the professional front. Those serving in uniform are in line for some recognition. Those newly introduced to acting or public speaking will manage to overcome stage fright.

Love focus: You may need to be at your convincing best to lure someone into your camp.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): Your business interests may get compromised if you disclose your intentions prematurely, so be careful. Earning brownie points on the social front will not be too difficult. Plans to travel appear to be in the pipeline. Something achieved on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead in the job market. Opportunities to earn big bucks may soon come your way. Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Love focus: Those wishing for a passionate evening must take the initiative to make it happen!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Financially, you will manage to bring down expenses. Fitness bug is likely to bite some and do their health a lot of good. A delicate domestic issue needs to be handled with care. Improvement in your financial status is indicated, as you start earning better. At work, it is important to keep track of the tasks entrusted to you. Expect favourable developments on the academic front.

Love focus: Love life appears to be stable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Your insistence on something may not be acceded to, so think out the options. In business circles, if you need advice, don’t hesitate to ask those you can rely upon. A deal may swing in your direction, if you play your cards well. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and make people who matter notice. Family life remains stable and provides much happiness.

Love focus: Tact and grace would be required to handle the lover’s mood today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Organising a party or an event can have its share of hassles, but it will eventually turn out to be a success. Those thinking of a business venture must weigh all the pros and cons carefully. Your reputation on the academic front is set to rise amongst peers. Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. Helpfulness is in your nature, so don’t go against it as it will show.

Love focus: A chance of getting to know someone closely is about to materialise, so make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Becoming more technologically savvy is indicated for some. Tackling a big project has its share of difficulties, but you will overcome them. Financial help will be forthcoming for those venturing on their own. A change of scene is needed for improving health. You are likely to gain an upper hand in a competitive situation.

Love focus: Expect a pleasant surprise from someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Becoming more technologically savvy is indicated for some. Tackling a big project has its share of difficulties, but you will overcome them. Financial help will be forthcoming for those venturing on their own. A change of scene is needed for improving health. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to work and add to your professional reputation. Take your time in arriving at a crucial decision on the personal front, as it may have far reaching effects. Preparing well for a competition may require extra efforts, so give it your best.

Love focus: Cupid grows generous for those looking to mingle.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Make concerted efforts to come back in shape. Those academically inclined may opt for higher studies or may even go in for research. A boost to earnings and profits is foreseen and will help make your financial front strong. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Take steps to refurbish your social image by being more helpful and considerate.

Love focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will keep your chances alive with the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter