Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 13, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 05:35 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Students are advised to stay focussed to avoid committing silly mistakes. Those looking for an on-site opportunity are likely to hear of one. Health wise, you would need to stick to home cooked food. Buying a luxury item looks to be possible today. Pending work at office can keep you occupied. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. A favourable day to resolve a property issue. Some great plans for the evening are likely to excite you.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall in and out of love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Real estate matters will take a new shape. Some of you are likely to receive awards for the efforts put in on the academic front. Enjoying your heart out with friends looks to be a possibility for some. Be careful of spending for no reason; it will be a good idea to save money for a rainy day. Professionals are likely to enjoy hearing words of appreciation for themselves. Exercise caution while using the road.

Love Focus: Be careful about the disagreements and arguments on the romantic front

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending the evening with family is possible. You are likely to take some temporary measures to soothe your tensed nerves. A pilgrim visit is possible for some. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. An urgent task at work may require you to make alterations in other plans for the day.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travelling to a new place may have its own set of challenges but you would be able to manage them well. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. An ailing family member starts showing remarkable recovery. Financially things start improving to your liking. Someone will be at hand to take up your workload but you may also be required to return the favour. You may need to spend some extra time convincing a family elder about something important.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you may resent being told what to do on the home front. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Some of you may be invited to an important event. Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front, but you will be able to give a good account of yourself.

Love Focus: Some irritating habits of lover can upset you and put paid to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that may not be to your liking. If possible, avoid travelling. A property deal may not go as planned. You can expect good advice from someone close. With everything going great guns, there’s no way you can feel anything but great. It is best to conserve money, if you don’t want to get into the red. You will find yourself favourably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An electronic device at home may need to be immediately repaired. Those staying away from families will get a chance for a reunion. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some. Take a cue on remaining fit from a friend or associate. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain. You will see a pet project of your boss to completion. Introducing a flexible approach will be a need of the hour on the family front.

Love Focus: An unusual irritation can affect your peace of mind; control what runs through your mind!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. Some problems are indicated in a journey, so postpone it, if possible. Someone may help you negotiate better on the property front. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. You will manage to earn a handsome amount through your talents. There is strength in numbers, so garner the support of others before raising an issue at work.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is on the cards for those in love, so don’t forget to dim the lights and put on the soft music.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers may want to try their hands on in a work from home opportunity. Burning the midnight oil will be important for those aspiring for competitive exams. Travelling to meet someone special may seem lucrative today. Someone on the social front may be concerned for your welfare. Avoid overdoing anything on the health front. An item bought in sale is likely to disappoint. Maintaining a low profile at the office is likely to work in your favour.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Time spent with friends or relatives will be fun. A home project can get underway but will take a lot of your time. Happiness is in one’s own hands, avoid searching for it amongst strangers. You shine like a beacon in a sea of negativity. An investment opportunity will need to be gone into detail. Discussing your role and expectations with a senior at work place will be a good idea. Those away from home may get their leaves approved to go and meet their families.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the lifestyle. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Avoid signing any property related documents on a good will. Resolving to get back in shape will be a priority today. Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Extra workload at office may require you seek help from someone you aren’t very comfortable with.

Love Focus: True love is the meeting of the minds, so don’t press things on the romantic front if this is not happening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Renovation may be on your mind but it is advisable to do your homework properly before introducing anything new. Don’t overeat, even if it is your favourite food. Profitable day for middlemen, especially those dealing in real estate. You are likely to get your winning edge back on the professional front. Someone may try and play emotional games with you. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. Exercise caution while using the road.

Love Focus: Buttering won’t be of much help on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter