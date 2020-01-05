Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:34 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to gain financially and make your bank balance healthy. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. On the professional front, you may need to pick up some speed in your current project just to beat the deadline. Avoid blaming someone for something not done. You may be made responsible for ferrying someone in your vehicle today. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. A social gathering may have you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is about to come to a climax, so book a table for two for a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to tap on a promising resource on the financial front and make good money. An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. Your stand on the professional front is likely to be supported even by those not on your side.

Tranquillity pervades the home front and family will be most supportive. Travelling with near and dear ones is indicated and will be fun. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance. An outing with friends may not be as exciting as expected.

Love Focus: You may feel more romantic today than usual, so don’t let this feeling die, do something about it!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner. Previous investments are likely to fill your coffers and keep you in the financial comfort zone. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Buying something expensive for the home cannot be ruled out for some. Driving down to a friend’s or relation’s place is foretold. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: Much loving and sharing is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Inculcating healthy habits is possible for some and is likely to prove immensely beneficial. You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. This is a special day for you, as your near and dear ones shower affection on you. Family is likely to approve you of a bigger purchase. Students aspiring to study abroad are likely to hear from their preferred institutes.

Love Focus: Lover may have plans to surprise you with something exotic.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Excellent financial situation will add to your confidence. You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. A family reunion will find you totally rejuvenated. A family outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. A better accommodation may be found by those thinking of shifting into a bigger place. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. A social activity may keep you gainfully employed on the social front.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Extra expenditure will be countered by increased earning. Don’t let minor aches and pains keep you from sweating out for total fitness. A good opportunity to clear the backlog at work may come to you today. An enjoyable day is foreseen on the domestic front. Delays and interruptions may mar a long journey for some. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. Meeting new people will be more like meeting of the minds and you will enjoy it thoroughly.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may find lover a bit reserved, find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Libra (September 24-October 23): This is an excellent day to put your ideas into action on the professional front, as success is foretold. Taking the help of a financial advisor can make a difference in profits. Some of you may concentrate on your body just to be able to undertake a physical venture. Your desire for a perfect partner is likely to be realised soon. A family outing is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal. A social responsibility may come on your shoulders and impinge upon your personal time.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. Making new clientele of celebrity status cannot be ruled out for some professionals. An elder may give his or her blessings along with some money. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Property through inheritance is possible for some. Someone may not work in your interests on the social front.

Love Focus: Enjoying romantic moments with someone special in your life cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to park your money safely in a good financial scheme. Joining health conscious people on the fitness front is likely to do you good. Your efforts on the professional front will start bringing good returns. An outing is on the anvil, but may not prove as exciting as anticipated. You are likely to initiate some alterations in an ancestral property. Those eligible can expect someone entering their lives on the matrimonial front.

Love Focus: Give romance priority over other things today, as it will help enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. In health matters, you will be second to none and continue your efforts to achieve total fitness. A decision taken at work may not seem too favourable, but may still work for you. You are assured of your partner’s support in your new initiative taken on the domestic front. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. You are likely to enjoy the company of a new friend on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Enhancement in monetary powers can be expected by some on higher posts. You will need to push things on the domestic front, as nothing will move by itself! Long distance travellers can expect the journey to be comfortable. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. You will be happy with the response that your initiate on the social front has generated.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may experience togetherness, as love grows.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Switching to healthy food may assume importance at this juncture. Financially, you are likely to be much sought after today. Don’t ignore good advice given by someone on the work front. A special day is likely to be celebrated today with all the loved ones. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction. Refresh whatever you have studied before sitting for an exam.

Love Focus: Your love interest will help you in unwinding yourself and making your life more fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

