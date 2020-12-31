Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 31, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

We get to know about our daily horoscope through astrology. The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets help in determining these predictions. Every sign has its own traits which can tell us a lot about a person. It would be a great idea to start our day already knowing what is in store for us. This is where horoscopes guide us, by telling us what the day might be like for us. So, go ahead and read about what will work in your favour and what might not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A showdown with a dominating family or relative is likely to leave a bad taste in the mouth. This is not the day to travel for fun. Hurry things up for an important event, as there is a risk of lagging behind. A helping hand extended to someone will be reciprocated in a most delightful manner. You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercises. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations. You will get the opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front.

Love Focus: Finding a suitable match for the eligible may become a reality soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. Organizing something at home will be welcomed by all, but may not prove smooth sailing for you. You are likely to enjoy perfect health. You may have to wait for an investment to mature, before you can realize your money. Prospects of a better job brighten. A family event may find you under the spotlight. A short vacation to someplace overseas may be planned by some.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. An outing with friends may have to be shelved due to some unavoidable circumstances. You will need to be in the forefront of things to ensure success. Ensure that peace prevails on the home front. Some of you are likely to become health conscious. Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account. At work, complete your task quickly, if you don’t want to face the music.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner seems to be in order, as you find yourself highly romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A complaining family member may need to be handled tactfully, so give a sympathetic ear. Friends or relations may compel you to accompany them for a sight-seeing tour. Fine tuning is required for a job that requires precision, so devote some extra time. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Taking extra care of health is on the cards and you can even go in for fitness equipment for personal use. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure now, than before. A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest

Love Focus: Lover may seem off mood today, so think up something to set the mood right.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Mental stress becomes a thing of the past for some. Whatever you do on the health front will be enough to keep you up and about. Wealth comes to some by way of inheritance. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends.

Love Focus: There is no point in just going through the motions in a dead relationship, so be realistic enough to call a spade a spade.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling far for work will be able to reduce their commuting time. This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Those with a medical problem are likely to find the best care. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. You will manage a position where you call the shots on the work front. Domestic front can be marred by tensions.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give you immense pleasure and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): The more you try to curb someone, more stubborn he or she seems to become, so soften your stand a bit. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making home environment harmonious. Recovery will only be a matter of time. You will manage to cut corners to boost your savings without affecting your lifestyle. Gaining immense benefits from an initiative taken on the professional front is indicated. You may find parents or a family elder rather too interfering in your personal affairs. Driving at night or in dense traffic is fraught with risk, be especially careful today.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas on the home front. Travelling towards the west may open the doors for new opportunities. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Buying a major item in exchange of something old cannot be ruled out for some. An ailment is likely to show signs of abating. You will be much more careful than before on what you spend on and save money. A big break will make your fortunes soar on the professional front.

Love Focus: There is much happening on the romantic front to keep your hands full!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. A comfortable situation prevails on the financial front. You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind to tackle a complicated job at hand and may even botch it up. Those in a touring job will do well to keep the family informed about their whereabouts. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Efforts put on the professional front are likely to get you noticed by those who matter. A new product line launched may not show the desired response without adequate publicity.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to give a good account of yourself in something that you had been entrusted with on the professional front. New friendships are foreseen for some. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front. Starting an exercise regime may prove difficult. Try not to disturb your savings for something unimportant. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. There are indications that some of you can be asked to travel out of station on a short notice.

Love Focus: Don’t continue in a romantic relationship, if it appears an ideological mismatch.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition. You will be able to garner support for something you have undertaken on the professional front. A peaceful home front will allow you to let your hair down and relax. A new health fad may be taken up by some. You may get unsolicited advice regarding investment, but take your call. On the work front, you are likely to play your cards well to come into the notice of those who matter. Your harsh words can be hurtful to spouse or a family member. Someone may take you along on a long drive today.

Love Focus: You may find your mood in sync with lover, so expect fireworks on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to be more careful on the road to avoid any untoward incident. Networking will only work to a limit; you will need to have merit too, so review your own strengths and weaknesses. Coming back to your old routine is certain to give a fillip to your health. Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear, as you come into big money. Some of you may feel victimized on the professional front, but it may not be what it seems. Those wanting something for themselves may try to get into the good books of a family elder.

Love Focus: Today, look forward to a chance to romance, as partner appears all lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

