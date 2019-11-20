Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 20, 2019

The position of celestial bodies decides how our day is going to be. Each sign has a unique set of characteristics which tell us how someone’s personality is. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day.

Go ahead and see if the odds are in your favour.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Homemakers are likely to bring about some exciting changes at home. Your keenness for going on a vacation is not likely to be shared by other family members; at least not for now. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. A social issue that does not involve you is best left alone. Introducing health food in your diet plan is a sure-shot way to remain trim. Things start looking up for you financially. You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures of some will get a positive response.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can get motivated by friends for a fun trip. A landed property is likely to give good returns. You are likely to keep boredom at bay by involving yourself on the social front.

Overstraining while working out is likely for some health freaks. Financial front remains stable. Your work on the professional front will speak for itself. You will need to be flexible in your approach regarding a family matter.

Love Focus: Inappropriate words said in the heat of the moment can prove most hurtful to lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family get-together is on the cards and will prove great fun. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Investing in property is indicated for some. You may be invited for something prestigious on the social front. You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. Recovering loaned money can pose some difficulties initially, but eventually you will get your money back. It is high time that you delegate work to others and repose full trust in them

Love Focus: You will be able to deal with a competitor on the romantic front in a most subtle way. Adopt preventive measures to remain healthy.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Putting in extra hours at work will be appreciated by those who matter. Your tact and sense of humor will help diffuse a tense situation at home. Commuting will not be a problem anymore as you gain confidence. A property may fetch you a handsome price. Becoming the centre of attraction in a social gathering cannot be ruled out for some. Meditation will help in restoring mental equanimity. Overspending needs to be guarded against, as you can be compelled to touch your savings.

Love Focus: Your keen nature will draw lover close to you!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to spare time today to sort out some domestic issues. A long journey will help you unwind. Some of you are likely to be handed the rights to an ancestral property. Students passing through a tough phase will be able to give a good account of themselves.

You will need to strike a fine balance between diet and exercise to achieve good health. Raising finances for higher education will pose little difficulty. Your wait for bagging a lucrative job may finally be over

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers will be able to get volunteers for doing a task at home. A vacation with those who are close is likely. A house or property may soon come into your name. You will need to manage your time on the social front, so as not to disappoint hosts. A healthy bank balance will give you added confidence. Make a business commitment only if you are certain of meeting it head on. Those feeling unwell of late will be able to tread the path to fitness very soon.

Love Focus: Your wit and funny antics are likely to lighten lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A journey may prove more expensive than anticipated. Acquiring new property is on the anvil for some. Some of you may have to guard against mental stress. A rethink may be needed by those going in for a heavy investment. Socially, you are likely to remain in a helpful mood and get appreciated for the same. The day looks promising on the work front when even seniors may look for your opinion about something important. Spending exclusive time with spouse is foreseen and will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Love Focus: Finding a cosy corner to be with your sweetheart may not be as easy as you think.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Builders and property dealers are likely to benefit. Enjoying time with friends is indicated for some. Peak physical fitness is assured for some. Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned. Steady progress is foreseen at work as you go about your job efficiently. A family youngster may require motivation and direction, so remain supportive. Thorough planning is required for a business trip.

Love Focus: Romance is poised to give you your thrills!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Give your attention to a family youngster, as he or she requires help. Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. Those preparing for competitions need to retain their focus and avoid distractions. Health wise, you would feel confident to take up a new exercise regimen. A gift in the form of cash from someone close cannot be ruled out. You stand to gain, as someone opts out of an important project.

Love Focus: You are able to provide emotional support and a sympathetic ear to spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your well wishers will take care of what you are unable to complete at work. Don’t resist spouse’s advice, as it will be for your own good. An excursion with school or college is foreseen for some. You may decide to renovate your ancestral house. Religious activities may hold special interest for you. Don’t overstrain yourself by becoming too figure conscious. A good source of earning can be found by some looking for financial security.

Love Focus: Spending time with a person from the opposite camp can lack chemistry.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those looking for accommodation can expect to find one that meets their requirement. You need to be a bit more health conscious. Performance on the professional or academic front may leave much to be desired. There will be no problem about money, as you start to earn well. At work, you may find it difficult to keep your motivation at the highest level. An entertaining evening is foreseen on the domestic front with friends and relatives. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time.

Love Focus: You will find someone who will share your romantic feelings!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to fine tune your travelling time with others to reach a venue together. Property matters are likely to get resolved in your favour. Admission to a prestigious institute that you so desperately wanted will soon become a reality. Good health is assured, but only through your efforts. Don’t expect the returns from a previous investment to be too great or too disappointing. Much happiness is in store on the work front as you get your hands on what you like. A delicate domestic issue will need to be handled with understanding and care.

Love Focus: A new love interest is certain to bring some excitement in life.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

