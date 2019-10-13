Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 13, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

We all to start and end our day happily, and hope that it stays that way. No wants to be melancholy. Wouldn’t it be nice if anyone told what exactly is going to happen us today? Horoscopes do exactly that.

Daily horoscopes help us in knowing what our day is going to be like. Let’s find out if the stars are in you favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you can go with friends for a short vacation. A property is likely to come into your name. You are likely to enjoy an excellent time today on the social front. Excellent health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You are likely to grow financially stronger. This is a good time to request the boss for a raise or an increment at work. Bitter rivalry may erupt on the family front, regarding a member.

Love Focus: A friendship turning into romance is possible for some.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Vacation can become a possibility for some, as leave is granted. A verdict regarding a disputed property will be in your favor. Someone with malicious intent can target you on the social front today. A lifestyle change will find you much fitter and energetic. Someone with a large heart is likely to help you out monetarily. Inadequate instructions to subordinates regarding a job at work may put you in a soup. Spending time with family is indicated.

Love Focus: Chance encounter with an old flame can stir up a forgotten romance once again.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A property related issue will be successfully dealt with. You are likely to take the initiative to come in touch with people of your cocktail circuit today on the social front. Invitation to an out of town wedding or function will provide an excellent break from your daily routine. You will manage to maintain an active lifestyle to keep fit. Expenses may need to be brought under control. Rivalry at work may keep you on the boil and hinder efficiency. Your home may become the venue of a family gathering, so have fun!

Love Focus: Those eligible can take a step closer to matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Something that needs to be done in a property related matter will be accomplished. This is a good day to spend on self-grooming or go in for an image makeover. Eating right will be your key to maintaining good health. You are likely to overreach yourself and may find yourself in financial doldrums. Better remunerations can be expected by those going in for a job switch. Something can happen to spoil your vacation with family, so try to preempt it. Some of you can take a short break to take someone sightseeing.

Love Focus: You can get drawn towards someone by his or her mannerisms on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio and Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon. On the academic front, you are likely to lead the pack and manage to stay on top. You can feel a bit lethargic and skip regular routine on the health front. Financial worries become a thing of the past as money comes from various sources. You can be hard pressed for time to discharge some domestic commitments. An official trip will prove fruitful, but tiring. At work, you are likely to achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: It is not a right thing to let differences prosper in your romantic relationships. Time to do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Marriage is likely to be fixed of someone eligible in the family, so expect feverish activity to take place at home! Tie up with someone, if you want a trip out of town. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. You are likely to be bestowed some honor or recognition on the academic front. Your health doesn’t appear all hunky- dory, so take care. Saving money is the need of the hour, as some heavy expenditure is foreseen in the near future. Keeping everyone happy on the professional front may be your motto today.

Love Focus: Don’t bite more than you can chew on the romantic front by promising the moon.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio and Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Wedding of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. A property is likely to come into your possession soon. Be careful in handling fragile items today. Timely action on your part will prevent an old ailment from recurring. Overspending is possible, so keep a check on expenditure. You are likely to hold your own against all the odds on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone may be taking an inordinate interest in you, so decide whether you

want to get romantically involved or not.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some family affairs pending for long will be taken care of today. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. There will be few takers of the property being offered by you. Fame and recognition are your lot today on the social front due to your selfless service. Those unwell are likely to hit the road to full recovery soon. You can get disappointed by meager returns from a promising investment scheme. Don’t feel reluctant in meeting a senior to explain things in person on the work front, as it will save you the hassle of being called for explanation later.

Love Focus: A tiff that has made you incommunicado with lover for the past few days will become history, so start looking your best once again!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your professional excellence can become the talk of the town. Thawing of tensions within the family is likely. Those undertaking a journey may find a travelling companion most interesting. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front. Health consciousness promises to lead you to total fitness. On the monetary front, you remain on the saving mode.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer and Aries

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A planned vacation may need to be shelved. Legal hassles regarding property can get some worried. Extra qualifications will come in handy in getting a good break in the job market. You enjoy good health. At the present moment, you cannot afford to be too liberal with money. Accolades are in store for those in a government job. News of someone homecoming may add to your excitement.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini and Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22- February 19): Professional matters will need to be handled with care to avoid mistakes. An outing with family promises much fun. Changes made in your diet and routine will contribute towards your health. Financially, you may find things improving It is best not to venture out on the road today as problems are foreseen. Those legally involved in a property dispute may find things turning favorable for them. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal may come for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus and Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Success of a family youngster will become a matter of pride. Don’t get careless on the road as stars seem unfavourable. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or professional front, so it is time to tighten your belt. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. It will be in your interest to conserve money for the rainy day. Good intentions in accomplishing something at work will make higher ups overlook your mistakes.

Love Focus: Setting out on a romantic journey is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

