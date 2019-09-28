Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:52 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine what is in store for us everyday. Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which reveal a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You can be asked to leave for an official trip at a short notice, but you will manage to buy time. Property being offered at a bargain price is likely to get you interested enough to complete the preliminaries. Someone may gift you an item for the house. Just remaining conscious of what you consume will be enough to keep you fit and healthy. A healthy bank balance will allow you to do a bit of splurging. Your efficiency and self-discipline will help in keeping you on the right side of higher ups. Your ideas may not find favor with parents and get you a big no for an answer! Changes at home may not have everyone’s consent, but go ahead anyway as you can’t please everyone.

Love Focus: Lover may not tolerate your childish behavior, so don’t become adamant on anything today.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Ensure the mechanical soundness of the vehicle, before setting out on a journey. Taking possession of a property is on the cards. A social event can have you under the limelight. Following your peers on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Financially, you are likely to improve your position. An official task can keep you totally involved, but will be executed most efficiently. Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating. Your ideas may not find favor with parents and get you a big no for an answer!

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to overwhelm you and ignite passions today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may get a chance to visit a place of pilgrimage. An ancestral property can become a bone of contention. Someone may try to malign you on the social front. Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. Luck favours you on the monetary front today. You may not feel the brightest today on the professional front. Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating.

Love Focus: You are likely to make the setting perfect for romance and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A trip out of town promises to be fun. Acquiring a prime property or taking up residence in a posh locality is indicated for some. Falling head over heels for someone from the opposite camp cannot be ruled out today. Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front. Money will not be a worry, does it hint towards a shopping spree!? Careless mistakes may get you ticked off by seniors. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning.

Love Focus: Love life may need rekindling, so spend more time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Starting on a pilgrimage may find the going smooth and joyful. You are likely to deal in property, either buying it or selling it. Things that you are trying to achieve on the academic or professional front are likely to come within your grasp. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Financially, you may not be in a mood to incur any heavy expenditure. Several opportunities await you on the professional front and promise to turn favourable for you. Avoid confronting parents on things they don’t like about you.

Love Focus: Romantic life appears to be most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your desire to visit someplace out of town is likely to get fulfilled. An unfavourable judgment in a property case may come as a shock. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Those out of shape will be able to muster enough willpower to achieve fitness. A financial upswing is foreseen that will make you comfortable on the monetary front. This is an excellent day when you achieve much at work. Planning something together with family will be fun.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will find you ever closer to your mate.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A guest arriving at home will prove quite entertaining and lighten the domestic atmosphere. An exciting time on a vacation is foreseen for some. Those negotiating with a builder will do well to go through the agreement with a fine-toothed comb! Students are likely to shine on the academic front.

You are likely to pick your fruits of labour on the fitness front by attaining the figure and physique you had aspired for. You are likely to earn well and will be able to raise your quality of life. A new job is likely to appear on the horizon for the job seekers.

Love Focus: Be careful about interacting with strangers while discussing the matrimonial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property booked long ago may come into your possession now. There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the academic or professional front. Those suffering front an ailment can expect fast relief. Financially, you may find your condition improving. Taking up a difficult task is likely to impress seniors and add to your prestige. Meeting an old relative or friend is likely to rake up pleasant memories of yesteryears. Weather and conditions may play spoilsport to a perfectly conceived vacation.

Love Focus: A cosy two-some is on the cards on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A business trip may take you to a new destination. Possession of property is not too far, as last installment gets paid. Students are set to fare well in a competition. Working out in a group has its benefit and you are likely to realize it soon on the health front. Opportunities of making money are likely to be seized by some. Some family issues may attain urgency if not tackled immediately. Seniors will appreciate your workplace suggestions about something critical, but you will need to be meticulous in implementing it.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Excellent performance on the professional or academic front is likely to get you attention from those who matter. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride. Your showing on the academic front is likely to be above par. Visiting someplace exciting with family is indicated. You are likely to neglect your health and pay for it through doctor’s bills. Spending on someone in the hope that he or she will help you in return is not advised.

Love Focus: Look interested, as your indifferent attitude can put off lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An additional qualification is likely to be yours soon on the academic front.

A balanced diet will keep you in shape. You may need to curb expenses just to be on a safe wicket. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. Difficulties on the domestic front are foreseen. Don’t blindly trust anyone on the property front, as you can be taken for a ride. You can be compelled to accompany someone on an out of town journey.

Love Focus: Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. You may get a chance to accompany someone on an exciting journey. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. You are likely to accomplish something that had been posing a challenge to you for long on the academic front. A home remedy is likely to work wonders for an ailment. Fears about salary cut or less return on investments can be safely laid to rest as your financial stars appear strong. Carelessness on the academic or professional front can make you lag behind others.

Love Focus: Avoid taking the relationship for granted but invest more time in meeting each other.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

