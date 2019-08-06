Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 6, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:54 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to convince superiors regarding your suggestions, as they may not be taken on face value. A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. You may not fare as well as you had expected in a competition. Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. Fitness can become an issue with those who do not subscribe to an active lifestyle. After a period of uncertainty, the domestic front shows signs of becoming stable. A tiring journey is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Respect for partner’s feelings will bring strengthen bonds.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20): A vacation is on the cards for some and may take them to someplace exotic. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Outcome of your efforts on the academic front will be positive, despite your apprehensions. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to prove beneficial. Homemakers will need to infuse some excitement in their monotonous routine life. Something great is in store for you on the professional front. Rising expenses may get you into conserving mode on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not be as rocking.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Special efforts may be required by some to bring happiness back into their family life You are likely to put your heart and soul in the current assignment, and manage to beat rivals at work. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some. Some of you can be stuck in a bad real estate deal. Impressing those who matter on the academic front is possible today.

Money from an unexpected source is likely to improve your financial situation. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit.

Love Focus: Those craving to meet the one they love will get the opportunity soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to keep your social contacts alive by hitting the road and looking up people. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular. Worrying over a trivial issue unnecessarily can irritate family members. A decision taken on the academic front is likely to turn your fortune. Financially, you may take steps to make yourself even more secure.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23): Good news is in the offing that can make homemakers happy. Visiting places you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun. You will be able to keep the financial front stable by spending sensibly. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. Students will succeed in cracking a tough competition. Your present task may drain you both mentally and physically. You remain in the best of health, due to your active lifestyle.

Love Focus: Some adjustments may need to be made in a relationship.

Lucky Colour : Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business trip may not prove as fruitful as expected. This is the right time to draw your will. You may need to keep track of something important happening on the academic front.

Financial stability can be expected, as no major expenses are foreseen in the near future. Meeting deadlines will not pose much difficulty, as you take long strides on the professional front. Spending time with family is indicated and promises to provide immense joy.

Your efforts on the professional front may not show immediate results, but will not go in vain.

Love Focus: Finding someone who shares your interests and thoughts will prove a blessing in disguise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bluish green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to participate in a celebration on the family front. Be clear of your objective on the professional front, so as not to get caught on the wrong foot by higher ups. Financial negotiations may get stranded over some issue. You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. Plan may be afoot for a vacation or a pilgrimage, so expect it to materialise soon. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. You fare well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Stagnation may start to creep into your love life, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your financial position may be undermined by heavy expenses. A change in travelling plans is indicated. Property may be acquired by some. Remain alert on the academic front. You will find the right opportunity to strike when the iron is hot on the professional front! Fitness may become your focus now and encourage you to join a gym or an exercise regime. An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today.

Love Focus: You may plan something exclusive on the romantic front, as a surprise for beloved.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):Meeting old friends over lunch or dinner may not be as exciting as anticipated. A better paying job may come your way and tempt you to quit your present job. A new line of treatment may be started by some to get rid of an ailment. Some of you will need to rethink your investment options.

journey seems possible. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. You are likely to remain favourably placed in a situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: At times you crave to spend time alone with lover and today may be that day, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An exciting family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Some of you may add to your list of properties. Much more effort is required on the academic front, than you are putting in at present. Good earning is indicated. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Family remains supportive. A task assigned to you at work will be to your liking, but you may get little time to complete it.

Love Focus: Your love life will need rekindling to bring spark back into your relationship

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Something that had been putting mental strain on you is set to disappear. You can fail in your attempt to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. Some more efforts and hard work will see you come out with flying colours on the academic front. Extra time may need to be spent on an ongoing project on the professional front. Take adequate breaks in a long journey. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to swoon, as someone from the opposite camp exercises a strong pull on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine Some of you are likely to start something new started on the professional front. Splurging may make your financial position unstable, so put a hold on spending. A trip may get postponed. Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial. Favourable treatment is in store for some on the academic front. You may remain a bit concerned on the financial front..

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature may not allow you to remain at ease in a relationship. Why don’t you start curbing it?

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 10:43 IST