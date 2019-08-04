Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 4, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. A secure financial front is assured. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute. Rubbing shoulders with celebrities in a do cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Spouse may remain adamant and not agree to your suggestions on a domestic issue.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Some of you can experience a windfall. Something new is likely to be introduced on the work front, which may entail special training. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favorable on the home front. Those travelling can become unwell during the journey, if not careful. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Some worries may assail you on the social front, but there will be many to reassure you.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. No financial worries are foreseen, but don’t spend too liberally, especially on others. Your performance at work is likely to be praised. You may crave for your own space at home and may even have a tiff with spouse on this account today. Cater for the weather, if going on an outing. Those dealing in property are likely to feel the pinch of the real estate market going down. Some of you are likely to join a group to resolve difficulties on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. A dip in financial graph may seem worrisome, but is likely to be a temporary phase. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. A celebration can get underway involving the family. A travelling companion will prove most entertaining and make the distance look small. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Focus may be lacking in whatever you undertake on the academic front today.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23): Health remains satisfactory. You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. A professional venture that you have undertaken or plan to undertake will be successful. You will be instrumental in bringing two warring factions to the negotiating table. Road users will need to be alert while travelling. A property dispute may come out in the open. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Love Focus: Enough time may not be at hand to follow your romantic pursuits today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. On the work front, you can go all out to impress the ones who matter with your career in mind. But, there is no point in becoming unnecessarily harsh. Exercise caution while using the road. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (September 24-October 23): Keep health in mind in whatever you do. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Many thoughts may enter your head for the betterment of workplace, but it is best to analyze the present set up before opening up. You will be able to effectively deal with someone creating misunderstandings in the family regarding someone or something. Travel only if you have to, as stars are not favorable. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong for the eligible for getting a suitable matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Taking up jogging or walks is a step in the right direction. Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. Extra efforts may be required today in getting something accomplished at work. Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. If travel is not your priority today, postpone it for some other day. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those suffering from negative thoughts will need to do something before depression sets in. It may become difficult to get your pending dues. Some resistance in delegating work on the professional front is foreseen, but you will manage to handle the situation well. You may have your hands full on the home front, but you really wouldn’t mind! Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialize immediately for some. Professionally and academically, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others.

Love Focus: You may get in two minds regarding something you had promised someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. If you are earning right there is no harm in sharing your spoils with others. A promising day is foreseen for those in marketing and service sector. The rebellious nature of a family youngster can alarm you. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. A mixed bag is in store for you today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit, as the one you like warms up to you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those hoping to shed weight will do well to opt for health clubs, but remember, the key to fitness is will power. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Today, you are likely to come into the firing line of a workplace senior for some action of yours. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy.

Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. A property deal can swing in your favour. Last moment studying may not be good enough for appearing in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Elders may initiate talks for getting a suitable match for you or someone eligible in the family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Pisces (February 20-March 20): You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Getting one up on a professional rival is on the cards for some. You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. You may acquire a new property. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with may feel hesitant to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

