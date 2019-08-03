Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 3, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. Although you face no financial problem, your sixth sense insists that you save money. Go with your feelings. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earning as the market seems favorable. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. You may be in two minds regarding a journey. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully.

Love Focus: Keeping in touch with the beloved separated temporarily will provide immense happiness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. Businesspersons will be able to achieve much today. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy. The day has its shares of headaches and disappointments.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. You may think you are too good, but there are others better than you, so keep a low profile on the professional front lest you expose your weaknesses. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points! Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Those needing a change may decide to shift residence.

Love Focus: Luck favours those who seek love today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Chalk out a fitness programme, if you want to come back in shape. Your one point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. A favorable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. You may need to advise a family youngster to improve his or her performance on the academic front. Speed kills, so have adequate time on your hands to obviate the need for driving fast. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long. Someone may invite you to a party or a function on the social front.

Love Focus: Disappointments are galore in the marriage market for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (July 23-August 23): A new exercise regime will prove tiring and boring. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. You may undertake a survey to shortlist properties. You can worry over an issue, but someone close to you will help lay your fears to rest.

Love Focus: You can get adamant regarding something and spoil a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Financial front will be in the pink of health. You may not exactly like what you are doing at work, but will like it once you get used to it. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. You may have to juggle travel and office today. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Attempts at winning over someone on the social front will meet with partial success.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Creame

Libra (September 24-October 23): Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. Your efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged by higher ups. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. Those undertaking a long journey will need to prepare well to avoid hardships en route. An ancestral property may come into dispute and may require legal advice. You will be much sought after on the social front today.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts. Those seeking a loan will manage it without much difficulty. A chance to clinch a lucrative business deal can be lost due to your own fault. Your achievements can relate parents and the family. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Whatever someone says about you is his or her personal opinion and not the truth, so don’t take it to heart.

Love Focus: Stagnation in a long-term romantic relationship is likely, but you will find ways to make it as exciting as before.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. However, you will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. You can be kept busy at work and may even be made to put in extra hours to finish everything. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. Good time management may become your strong point in an exam.

Love Focus: Showing of affection is as important as love itself, so remember that on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Unnecessarily worrying about your health can actually make you unwell! Invest wisely to reap benefits later. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. Domestic peace and harmony is you aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse! There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mend differences that are cropping up with partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Your desire to mingle with loved ones may not materialize. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased. Preparation for something important may not go as smoothly as you expect due to interruptions, so shift to a more peaceful environment, if possible.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20): It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! On the professional front, you will need to be more forthcoming in your dealings to avoid misunderstandings. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. A lot of problems are foreseen in a vacation that seemed exciting at the beginning. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Someone’s impatience with what you do may drive you into your shell, but you will be able to put the record straight.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Sunil Chhetri: The Indian footballer, who is popularly known as Captain Fantastic and has scored the second highest number of goals in international matches, turns 35 today.

