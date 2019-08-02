Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 2, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Health remains satisfactory. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. You may be expected to undertake a personal job of senior in your spare time. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Something that you want desperately may seem out of reach at present, but you will be able to acquire it soon.

Love Focus: Getting romantically hitched to someone is possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those ailing may take some more time to make a full recovery. Monetary front remains strong. Day appears favorable for those looking for a job. You can get a bit alarmed about the rising expenses due to a family member, but sometimes it is better to look the other way. Remain alert on the road. Clarify some aspects of a property deal before signing the dotted line. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Spouse’s indifference needs to be probed.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! You will need to be level-headed, where finances are concerned to cater for the rainy day. Assistance sought by you at work will be forthcoming and promises to spare your nose from the grindstone! A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute. Managing to keep pace with others on the academic front may prove an uphill task.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to be prepared to go to any length for it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. Be honest and upfront about an issue at work, especially in front of higher ups. Negativity on the domestic front can get you depressed and irritable. Problems on the road are foreseen, so don’t take any risk. Property matters are likely to lean favorably on your side. Someone from out of town may come a calling and brighten your day.

Love Focus: Someone special may come to meet you and brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23): Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Earnings need to be invested wisely or you may end up dissipating them. Impressing those who matter at work will not pose much difficulty today as you put your best foot forward. You can fail in your attempt to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. Your hunt for a suitable accommodation may not immediately prove fruitful. You will remain totally at ease in a competitive situation because of good preparation.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. Present earnings will not be enough for you, as you go full steam ahead seeking greener pastures. You will need to be extra careful of a workplace rival. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream. Spit and polish may become the order of the day for some homemakers.

Love Focus: Those eligible may get desperate for a soul mate, but wait is all they can do as of now.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to struggle to maintain your energy level. Cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! A job opening that meets your expertise and appears more lucrative may tempt you to leave your present job. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. On the academic front, a much awaited outcome will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. You will have to overcome some issues that threaten to complicate matters at work. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Someone may try to prevent you from enjoying your place in the sun on the social front.

Love Focus: A stranger from the opposite camp may cast a spell on you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keep a check on diet and shun junk food. Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Keep your senior informed of your present commitments on the professional front today to remain on a safe wicket. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out. A property is likely to be acquired by some. Those feeling emotionally drained are likely to get a chance to recuperate.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower love on you today and brighten the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. Carelessness with money today may hit you hard afterwards. Some more efforts can be expected by a senior from you on the work front. It may become difficult to find time for family today, but you will be able to make it up later. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. Refurbishing the house can be on the minds of some. You are likely to preside over a function or get invited as a chief guest for an event.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may try to enter your life once again, but you will not let that happen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are unlikely to keep up a healthy routine for coming back in shape. An improvement on the financial front is likely, but may be below your own expectations. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. If driving, remain vigilant at all times. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. You may be preparing to showcase your talents in a social event.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall to your partner’s prank today!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Adhering to fitness plan will be beneficial. Treat it as investment on your own future. Situation for those waiting for a job call is likely to turn promising. You must spend some more time with an elder of the family. Be careful on the road. Any plans for acquiring property today should be postponed for some other day as stars are not favorable. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Charli XCX: The singer-songwriter, best known for songs such as Vroom Vroom, Break The Rules, Doing It and Boom Clap, turns 27 today.

