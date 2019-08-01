Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 1, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to make a special place for yourself in the hearts of your superiors on the professional front. Investment options will be aplenty, but you will do well to wait out for some more time. Impressing people on the social front is foretold, especially for the eligible. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. Someone’s good gesture in offering you a ride will save you from facing the traffic today. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. Someone may distract you from your achieving your goal on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is best not to be oversensitive in matters of love as chances of getting hurt are likely.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financial worries become a thing of the past for some, as they start earning well. Remain in readiness on the work front, as you may get a short notice to accomplish something on the professional front. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy. You will manage to convince a friend or family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Enjoyable company is likely to shorten a journey. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Maintaining a reconciliatory attitude will work out fine in smoothening differences on the academic front.

Love Focus: A positive response from an opposite number promises to leave you elated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Professional life remains uneventful and you will get the time to do full justice to the work at hand. Raising money for something in particular will not pose much difficulty for you. You may feel much fitter and energetic than before on the health front. Be better prepared, if you are expecting someone important at home. You may become someone’s willing horse, but be careful as you may be taken for a ride! A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Maintaining a reconciliatory attitude will work out fine in smoothening differences on the academic front. Nomination for an award or honour can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood may go unnoticed by partner and disappoint you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone may find you gullible enough to make you put your money in a dubious scheme. You may pay dearly for not devoting full attention to the task at hand on the professional front. You will be able to get rid of an old ailment troubling you for long. You may get into two minds regarding incurring a heavy expenditure on the home front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Returns from your property will be enough to finance something that you desire. You will take long strides to catch up with the leaders on the academic front.

Love Focus: The attention that you are getting nowadays on the romantic front will keep you beaming for long.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to make a special place for yourself in the hearts of your superiors on the professional front. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your financial front. A healthy phase of life begins for some. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. Catering to others may not allow you to totally enjoy an outing. Fair distribution of an ancestral property will keep everyone in the family satisfied. You will need to put your together on the academic front and fast.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to find ways to improve your financial condition. Taking French leave from office cannot be ruled out for some. Skin or digestive problem faced by some on the health front is likely to end soon. Some family members will be able to bring in a welcome change in their dull and dreary daily routine. Driving proves to be great fun today. You will finally become the owner of a property you have invested your money in. Some frustrations await you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those feeling lonesome will manage to win the affections of the one they admire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1 9

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to win over people who matter on the professional front by your excellent performance. Investment options will be aplenty, but you will do well to wait out for some more time. Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. A family member studying out of town or abroad can become a source of worry. The more you travel, better will be your prospects on the business front. Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay. You will manage to rope in someone knowledgeable to clarify your doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting your heartthrob is very much on the cards today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Additional work may come to you on the job, but you will be able to handle it efficiently. Don’t be impulsive in investing in any scheme that you chance upon, as it can make you lose money. Your concern for health will make you bring the required changes in your lifestyle. A string of visitors at home can prove disturbing and interrupt your daily routine. A good companion promises to make a long journey interesting. A property is likely to come into your name. Good feedback on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and motivate you to put in your best.

Love Focus: Your unspoken words will mean much to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Professionals are certain to add a feather to their caps for something that they have achieved. You may seek judicious utilisation of money spent on promoting a venture. Despite apprehensions, you will be able to get rid of a health problem facing you. hose undertaking a long journey need to be adequately prepared for any unforeseen eventuality. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient. Learning additional professional skills is on the cards and will enhance your qualifications.

Love Focus: Cupid promises to ring in love and romance for the singles, but at an opportune time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial constraints bogging some down are likely to ease. Taking up an exercise regimen is on the cards for some in their quest for total fitness. Coming back in shape may become all consuming and make you fit. A fine day to dine out with family or go out for a picnic. A group travel is foreseen and will make the journey interesting. A property issue may get decided in your favour, but don’t start the celebrations just yet. An academic achievement will keep you in an upbeat mood today.

Love Focus: Your longing for lover is likely to rekindle the flames of passion and make you plan something exclusive today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your feeling of superiority complex needs to be curbed, as it may not go down well with higher ups. You may resent investing in something that seems a failure, but you may not have much choice. Your desire for perfect figure and physique is likely to be fulfilled soon. Children wanting to join fine arts or pursue a specific hobby will have to convince parents. Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage. Expect your academic performance to go on the upswing, as outside support is made available.

Love Focus: The lover in you is likely to charm someone to bits and make it a day to remember!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to garner support and resources for something you have undertaken on the professional front. Financial front remains stable. Following a health advice in letter and spirit is likely to keep you in a fine fettle. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. An interesting companion will help make a long journey entertaining. Read the fine print in a property transaction, as chances of getting hoodwinked cannot be ruled out. Aspirations will need to be commensurate with efforts, if you hope to do well on the academic front.

Love Focus: No amount of buttering will get the partner in mood for some romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Taapsee Pannu: The actor, known for her films such as Aadukalam (2011), Pink (2016), Manmarziyaan (2018) and Badla (2019), turns 32 today.

