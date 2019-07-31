Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 31, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries (March 21-April 20): A changed diet may not have the desired effect on your shape, so try reducing your diet. You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. You will find yourself in a much stronger position on the professional front than before. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. You can remain engaged in either picking or leaving someone at the airport or railway station. Don’t take any tensions regarding property. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions.

Love Focus: A setback to your romantic endeavors is possible, so do something about it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost cutting measures. You can face frequent interruptions at work today, which can affect your output. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Enjoying a vacation with family is on the cards for some. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. Some ambiguity may persist on the academic front and undermine your confidence, but you will be able to overcome it.

Love Focus: There is not much sense in straining relations with a person, just because someone close doesn’t like him or her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. Some unforeseen hurdles may face you at work, but you will be able to skirt them. Parent or a family member may breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. Be particular with whom you travel or give lift to in your vehicle. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Mentally, you are likely to find yourself much at peace as things move smoothly on both personal and professional spheres.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step closer in realizing your romantic dream.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Health remains okay. You will receive your financial dues soon. Those in service sector may have to deal with some stubborn customers. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some. Someone’s honest opinion about you may prove hurtful, but it will be the truth.

Love Focus: Some developments on the romantic front will make you feel on the top of the world.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Leo (July 23-August 23): Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. You may need to give some more time for your financial situation to improve, but improve it will. Something you are apprehensive about at work is likely to turn out well giving a great sense of relief. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some. You may not get the kind of reception you expected while getting invited by someone close.

Love Focus: Someone may express his or her love for you in subtle ways, but may not come out in the open with it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to remain in top physical condition. You can become oversensitive to wasteful expenditure and adopt the path of confrontation with someone you don’t particularly like. Professional interests will be well taken care of through your own efforts. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. A lot of travelling is in store for some. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front. An invitation to marriage or a function is likely for some.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen a loving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24-October 23): Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. Moneywise there seems to be no worries. You may have to remain alert on the professional front so as not to miss something important. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Travel fatigue will need to be tackled promptly before it gets the better of you. Someone will help you in making the right property choice. Repair work at home may keep some busy.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Health-wise you will need to be careful, as changing weather may lay you up in bed. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. Some of you can opt for a more comfortable mode of transport. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. You will be much more tolerant to outside suggestions and even thaw towards people you dislike.

Love Focus: Those in love run the risk of being jilted.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Be wary of wrong advice on the health front. Financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Persistence on the work front will pay and help you establish yourself, despite stiff competition. Participating in some special occasion at home cannot be ruled out for some. Setting out for a vacation now will be favorable. A property issue is best left untouched today. Much fun is in store for those taking a break from their daily routine.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse is best avoided.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Guidance may be needed to complete a complicated assignment at work and it will be forthcoming. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Too much travelling can become a bit bothersome. A property deal is likely to turn out favorable. Someone may be in need of help, but is reluctant to approach you, so find and help him or her out.

Love Focus: An office romance may take roots and make workplace fun for some!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A new health fad is likely to show positive results almost immediately. You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Those planning to skip office today need to be careful as chances of getting caught are possible. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. Some of you may invite people for a celebration.

Love Focus: Relationship need to be nurtured by those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Health remains satisfactory. Present financial situation may need your attention. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front. Remaining obsessed with an idea you want to implement at home may not find favour with others. You can travel to pick up or drop someone from the family. You are likely to end up paying more for a property that can be had for less. You are likely to display your talents in something you are good at on the social front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

JK Rowling: The British novelist, best known for penning the Harry Potter series and the popular Cormoran Strike under the pen name Robert Galbraith, turns 54 today.

