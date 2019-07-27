Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 27, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Impulse buying needs to be resisted, if you want to save for the future. You will find a marked change in your physique by adopting a special diet. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. You will be able to tackle someone suffering from mood swings in an appropriate manner on the domestic front. This is a good time to plan a trip out of town to meet someone. A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. On the academic front, you may become more interested in what others are doing, instead of focussing on your own work.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Going on the saving mode and not spending even on essentials will help you consolidate the financial front. Minor aberrations in health can be expected, but it will be nothing serious. Rising costs of an item essential for your business can upset your future plans. Setting a personal example of cost cutting at home is likely to hit home. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. Good bargain price on property that you are interested in can be expected. Something done in jest on the academic front may be taken seriously by the authorities and put you in trouble.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to be with lover.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Grey

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those looking for a suitable job will meet the eligibility criteria and get selected. Someone may genuinely forget to return your money, so instead of making an issue of it, a gentle reminder would do. Being irregular in your daily exercise routine may start telling on your body. Resetting the house may be on the minds of homemakers, just to break the monotony. Those contemplating a long journey should arm themselves for emergencies. Certain property issues left unresolved are likely to be resolved now. Going in for higher studies is possible and will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Lovers tiff is on the cards for some and can continue for some time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone can give you good investment options, but judge things for yourself before putting in your money. You will maintain good health by avoiding excesses of any kind. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family Surveying the real estate market will be important in your search for a suitable property. You may have to get around someone and even massage someone’s ego to get help on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find a member of the opposite camp attractive enough to take the first step!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are prone to commit some error at work today, so remain vigilant. Salary enhancement that you are hoping for may not come in a hurry. Health of a family member is likely to show marked improvement. Keeping the home front in order may appear an onerous task for some homemakers. You can only save your relationship by changing your mindset and becoming more open and receptive. Don’t be hasty in matters pertaining to property. Something that you were worried about on the professional front will come out right.

Love Focus: You can only save your relationship by changing your mindset and becoming more open and receptive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Money invested in a lucrative scheme may not give immediate returns, but can become a golden goose later. Remaining regular in your workouts will help you maintaining good health. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. Some of you may not be able to devote much time to family due to your hectic schedule. An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. Things move smoothly on the academic front, as you are able to overcome difficulties.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Your desire for comfortable living may make you focus on improving your financial situation. Joining a gym or starting a fitness routine is on the cards for some and will prove immensely helpful on the health front. Thorough knowledge about your trade is likely to place you head and shoulders above others. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. You can resent someone’s company in a long journey. A property lying vacant may be rented out for far less than what you had expected. There is no escaping hard work on the academic front, the sooner you realise this, the better.

Love Focus: Someone who adores you can come especially to meet you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Prospects for earning big money grow stronger, as you remain steadfast in adding to your wealth. Things look up for those playing the stocks. Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. Someone in the family can bring disrepute, so take steps to nip it in the bud, if possible. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Cross check with others before purchasing a property. On the academic front, you will manage to get what you desire.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Invested money may start giving handsome returns. Your confidence in tackling a complicated issue at work is likely to impress all. A new line of medication is likely to do wonders for those not keeping too well. Organising a family gathering or inviting someone over is possible. A change of scene will do you good. A suitable accommodation can be expected by some hunting for one. It makes sense to go in for additional qualification on the academic front for increasing employability.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Grey

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Boom time can be expected by some on the financial front. A profitable deal may slip out of your hand, if you are not quick enough. You may not be in a fit state to participate in a physical activity, so do something about it fast. Chances of shifting into a new accommodation look bright. Family may accompany you to an overseas destination, as you combine business with pleasure. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns. Achieving your goals on the academic front will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Be extra careful in your spending, as getting into a debt trap cannot be ruled out. Architects and engineers will have their plates full as far as assignments are concerned. Old ailments will be taken care in a permanent manner, just by home remedies. A family reunion is on the cards for some. Going on a short vacation with partner is on the cards for some. Those slipping on the academic front may find it impossible to catch up.

Love Focus: Sweetheart is likely to spring a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Don’t go for overkill on the financial front, as you can burn your fingers. You may feel like a free bird today with less work than usual on your desk on the work front. Good dietary control and remaining physically active will keep you fit and energetic. Homemakers may make extra efforts to organise a party or a social function at home. A long journey can be fun if you cater to your comfort. Real estate agents may not be able to make the kind of commission that they had hoped for in a property transaction. Getting your choice on the academic front is a foregone conclusion, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with lover

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Kriti Sanon: The actor, who is known for her films such as Heropanti, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, turns 29 today.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 13:03 IST