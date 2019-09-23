Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 23, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 23, 2019

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine what is in store for us on a daily basis. Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which reveal a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. Your persistence is likely to show a marked improvement in your performance on the academic front. Achievements of a family youngster are likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Those ailing will soon be on the road to recovery. Financial front promises to brighten up, as earning enhances. Work sphere remains uneventful.

Love Focus: Love life may require rekindling to keep the passions alive.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset. So, have your ear to the ground to know what is happening around you, as some people can work against your interests. Those not feeling too healthy may have to embark on the road to fitness. You are likely to remain strong on the financial front. Everything remains hunky-dory on the family front. Some of you may find travelling alone most boring, but little you can do about it.

A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly.

Love Focus: Promises are likely to be kept on the romantic front and will help in boosting mutual trust.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A child or a family youngster is likely to do you proud. Travelling to a distant location may take up much of your time today. Landlords will find a tenant for their house. This is not the time to enjoy yourself on the academic front, as you may be in for a rude shock. Health of those unwell will show a marked improvement. Rising expenses may get you into conserving mode on the financial front. Neglecting something important at work may go against you.

Love Focus: Someone you have met briefly may pull at your heartstrings and fill you with romantic thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. It may appear difficult to cover everything in the course, but your preparation for an exam will be adequate on the academic front. Eliminating sugar laden foods your personal menu will help you in retaining good health. An unguarded moment can make you touch your savings for a thing that is not urgent. Nothing much may happen at work today, but you will need to be around. You may not be able to afford something big for the house immediately, so wait for some more time. Overseas travel is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Time seems favourable for purchasing property. You will successfully thwart someone’s nefarious designs to sideline you socially. Your love for junk food may make you face a few health problems. Postponement of an exciting trip is likely. It is best to steer clear of the vicious circle of borrowing and lending, as it may cause unnecessary friction. Health of someone unwell in the family is likely to show improvement. A journey out of town may provide a much needed break. You will be able to tackle distractions and interruptions at work.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may need to be postponed due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short vacation is likely to prove most exciting and fun-filled. Property can become a source of worry. You will find yourself on the top on the academic front You will be able to remain regular in your workouts. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. A blame game ensuing at home may leave a bad taste in mouth. Something that has remained in limbo for long on the professional front may now be taken up by you.

Love Focus: Lover’s nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those on a business trip will succeed in their aim. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. There are many things that you need to sort out in your head, before you do or say anything. A health initiative will be in your favour. Your efforts on the professional front will start bringing good returns. You may not be on talking terms with someone in the family. Money from an unexpected source is likely to improve your financial situation.

Love Focus: Meeting lover may not be possible today, but exchanging sweet nothings over the phone will seem as rewarding!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A journey may materialize and accompanying someone you like is possible. Some good news can be expected on the property front. People are likely to compliment you for your prized possession. Follow a regular exercise regime, if you want to remain in a totally fit state. You will be able to keep the financial front stable by spending sensibly. Slowing down the pace at work is indicated for some. Steps to improve the home front are likely by some.

Love Focus: Platonic relationship with someone from the opposite gender may move towards romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A vacation is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. Property matters should not be touched today. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering.

A break from regular workouts may tell on your health. Outstanding bills threaten to upset your budget, but you will manage it somehow. A professional venture initiated by you is likely to meet with thumping success. Some adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front.

Love Focus: Differences may creep into your relationship and keep you at loggerheads with partner.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those planning a journey by road will do well to start early. This is the right time to draw your will. You will not leave any opportunity of calling a spade a spade on the social front. Efforts to regain perfect health are likely to be rewarded soon. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. Splurging may make your financial position unstable, so put a hold on spending. At work, you may feel that you have been dealt unfairly by some actions of higher ups.

Love Focus: Ups and downs cannot in your romantic journey are possible.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling on a long journey will need to make all preparation before starting off to prevent inconvenience. A property issue may create tension on the home front. Your outgoing nature and showmanship is likely to impress one and all in a social gathering. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. Your financial position may be undermined by heavy expenses. You will succeed in learning the ropes in a new job in record time. Some tensions on the domestic front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Self-confidence and way with words will be enough to floor someone of the opposite gender on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front. Meeting people and doing fun things together is likely to keep you entertained on the social front.

Taking up an exercise routine is foretold. Someone may try to siphon off your money, but you are not likely to fall for his or her guiles. Family routine is likely to be disturbed with the arrival of an unwanted guest. An outing is on the anvil, but may not prove as exciting as anticipated. Arguments and disagreements at work may spoil your mood, so don’t let such a situation arise.

Love Focus: Chances of succumbing to someone’s charms and kick-starting a budding romance look real.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 23, 2019