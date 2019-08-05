Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 5, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to end up paying more for a property that can be had for less. You are likely to remain in an upbeat mood today, as things move satisfactorily in all spheres. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health.. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option. Mounting expenses can compel you to search for newer ways of making money. Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day

Love Focus: Finding love will not be difficult, you only have to wish for it!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exciting time is foreseen in a vacation, but something may keep nagging your mind. Getting shortchanged in a property matter is possible. You may throw a party or organise something for your near and dear ones on the social front. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. You are likely to save much in a job that you had outsourced on the professional front. Spouse may take offense to your suggestions for improvement at home. There can be hiccups in earning from a new source, but problems will be resolved soon.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Parents or a family elder may try to curb your liberty, so be at your tactful best! Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. Health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Property matters may take up your time today. An important event will make you all excited and raring to go. Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Planning takes time and you will be in no hurry to expedite your dream project. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen reasons. You will need to remain guarded to protect your interests. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on some and usher in romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23): A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. A major household item is likely to be purchased by some. This is because you want to proceed in a foolproof manner on the professional front. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. Difficulties in commuting cannot be ruled out. Steps to acquire property may be underway.

Love Focus: This is an ideal time for lovebirds to fly the coop and tie the knot!

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. Spending money on others needs to be curbed at this juncture, but you may have to toe the line, if you are looking to have fun. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. You can get envious of someone on the social front. An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Something you have initiated at work will come in for praise.

Love Focus: Strengthening your relationships may benefit you immensely.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23): Getting an electronic item or a piece of jewellery as a gift is certain to raise your spirits. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially. You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. Some unfavourable developments at work threaten to put you in a spot.

Love Focus: You may get involved in someone else’s turbulent marital affair just because you feel for him or her.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family life will cruise along and may need you to put some excitement into it An elderly may take some more time for total recovery. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority. You are likely to light up faces of those you meet today. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Holding your own in a trying situation at work despite stiff resistance is likely to make you stronger from inside..

Love Focus: Romance may sour over some petty differences.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family function or celebration is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships. Present earnings will not be enough for you, as you go full steam ahead seeking greener pastures. Travelling light will help you get more out of a vacation. Investing in real estate will be the step in the right direction, as you are likely to get handsome returns. Your interest in a particular project is likely to be noticed by people who matter on the professional front. Someone from out of town may come a calling and brighten your day.

Love Focus: Differences may make some couples go their separate ways on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now. It is best not to get involved in social politics as you may end up wasting both time and energy.

Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. Too many things may be on your mind at work to do justice to the job at hand. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your talent and skill are likely to go waste in undertaking a job that may not see the light of the day. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Escalating cost of a project will need to be kept in check. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Good news awaits some on the property front. You can be forced into something on the social front that is not to your liking, but it will be for your own good.

Love Focus: Love life may need some rejuvenation to make it happening once again.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. Your attempts to sell a property may not get immediate response, but perseverance will pay Health needs care, so turn your focus on yourself! Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will be important, if you want to rest. You will remain much in demand on the social front due to your helpful and friendly nature. You can blow your savings on something trivial and get wet when the rainy day finally arrives! A lucrative deal may slip out of your hands, if you do not go for it now on the business front.

Love Focus: Now the onus of bringing partner in mood is entirely yours!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Capricorn

