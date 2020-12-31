Horoscope 2020: Astrological predictions for the New Year 2020, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Our horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, moon and planets. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started the upcoming year 2020 knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour for the upcoming year of 2020.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): The year 2020 is likely to bring new opportunities for Arians. The months of May, June, October, and November will be result-oriented. You will be busy with the arrangements for some important events from September to November. Pending property related matters will be completed with the help of someone. There will be plans for an overseas trip with family.

Health

Overall 2020 will be favourable for health. You will meet someone in the mid-year who will give a new direction to your fitness. There is a need to be attentive towards health in September to November. Meditation will help strengthen mental and spiritual aspects.

Career

There are good opportunities for job aspirants from the very beginning of the year. The month of May and June are good if you were contemplating a job change. People working in I.T., media and technology may receive international offers as well.

Romance

Those looking at matrimonial alliances are likely to meet someone you just can’t say no to. Lovers may muster the courage to gain approval for their love marriage from family. There is a need for mutual understanding in June and July. You should refrain from the use of harsh speech and bitter words.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): The year 2020 will be good and fruitful to Taurians in all respect. The year will be extremely pleasant because of financial and health aspects. Some of you may invest in redoing your house while some would like to invest in good furniture. Your reputation will be improved. You would be able to purchase a new house or a new vehicle. The months of April, July and August will be extremely auspicious.

Health

You will share your fitness mantra with someone close. Yoga and Pranayam will keep you stronger. You should refrain from playing with your digestive system in January and May. Invest your energy only in things that boost your morale.

Career

You may find opportunities for promotions in career. Praiseworthy equations will be formed in the work area in February and July. Strained relationships with some seniors will start improving in the second phase of the year. There is a need to be alert from the office politics in June for the people related to Marketing and Manufacturing.

Romance

Marital life will be full of excitement and contentment. Those single and planning to get married should exercise moderation-avoid making mistakes in haste. Those in a relationship are likely to get a “go ahead” from the family members.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Lemon

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): The year 2020 brings new gifts for Geminis primarily in the context of a new house or a new vehicle. Happiness shall remain in the family. You will carry out all the responsibilities in a good manner. New friends will be made and some profitable deals may be fixed by a close friend or a relative. April, August and September months will be beneficial.

Health

You will remain in good health but the health of some elders will be a cause of concern. Refrain yourself from people or situations that drain away your mental peace. There will be an inclination towards Ayurveda and Naturopathy. The months of August and September will be good to get rid of some prolonged illness.

Career

You will get the opportunity to showcase your talent at the workplace. Some of you may get notified about the transfer in the job. Do not worry as this transfer is going to be extremely exciting and success-oriented. You will be a part of an important journey along with your seniors. Authors and poets will receive some important awards.

Romance

This year looks to be a ravishing one for those in love. It is advised to refrain from any sort of disagreements in May and June. Maintaining a low profile will be beneficial. Do not let your mood swings rule your relationship.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Smile! Because 2020 gives you not just one but many reasons for it. Money, of course tops the chart for Cancerians. You may be able to take some good decisions at the family level. The months of January, March, April, and October will be auspicious. There could be unnecessary spending in October though income potential remains. You are likely to invest in new Gadgets. Step forward in the property only after proper consultations. Economic conditions will start improving from April. Someone's assistance in studies will prove beneficial.

Health

“Health is Wealth”- you should speak these words to yourself every day, this year. You can keep good health from a balanced diet and regular exercise. The effect of change of weather in May and June may affect your behaviour and health. Pay attention to food and drinking habits. Some home remedies may be beneficial for people suffering from skin related problems.

Career

The new relations made in business will earn a good profit later this year. Some new plans will be made in March and April and there is a need to spend more time in the work area. Be courteous and polite as it will help you leverage good relations and networking with those who matter on the career front.

Romance

The months of March and April will be for the people contemplating marriage. You will be able to take new decisions with the support of a partner. The month of September and November will require you to exercise patience with your partner. Pampering each other with gifts will be the highlight this year. February and March are auspicious months to consider family planning.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Peach

* Leo (July 23-August 23): The year 2020 is the time to do something new and achieve new heights. Parental advice will be helpful in some decisions. The year will be important for money related matters. There is also an indication of profit for the people related to the commission, royalty. The months of March, April, September, and October will be very important. September appears to be fruitful as far as purchasing or selling a property is involved.

Health

Staying energetic and fit is likely to make you play an anchor to those looking for some fitness tips. A regular fitness regime will also help you build a larger network. People fighting with diabetes and blood pressure will come across new guidance in the mid of the year.

Career

This year will be full of energy and enthusiasm for you. There are indications of getting good support from colleagues. Your hard work will help your popularity grow in your work area. Chances of promotions for some are on cards in March and September.

Romance

Overall, a great year for romance. Partner will be drawn to your concern and attention towards them. Chances to travel to any exotic place looks bright. Some of you may receive some good news from the in-law’s side. Singles by choice are likely to find the third quarter of the year quite interesting.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Year 2020 is going to be full of enthusiasm for the Virgos. Those looking for jobs are likely to hear from their preferred list of companies. You may receive some good news from the children’s side. A dream house can come to realization for some. The months of June, July and October will be very fruitful. Avoid lending money on the good will.

Health

The year will be profitable for health. You are likely to get rid of an illness that has been troubling you for long. Some of you are likely to be successful in controlling the weight with regular workout. Females will be serious about their looks and may try something new. Sticking to a regular routine will have its share of benefits.

Career

The difficulties related to career will be over. Some colleagues will extend a helping hand and lessen your work load. This year is extremely encouraging for those planning to start a new venture. You will get full support from your family in this. There are chances of getting a good job for Law and engineering aspirants. April or September look to be significant months to hear of an appraisal or a hike.

Romance

The year is good for love relationships. This is going to be a phase when you can set your heart free and express your feeling and desires to your loved one. Some of you may have plans for long vacations with your partners. Those in a distant relationship are likely to muster courage to discuss their relationship status with their families.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will enter the year 2020 with happiness. The period from February to May is the time you have been waiting for since long. Pending work will be completed. You will meet some influential people who will help in improving your overall professional graph. The entire year will be favourable for you in terms of finances. Avoid lending money. You will get a chance to meet an overseas relative. Some celebrations will take place in the family. April, May, July, and December will be good months for you.

Health

Be optimistic to stay healthy as this year gives you many opportunities for the same. March and April are likely to make you worry about the expenditure on medicines. But these are also the months that may help you look for significant alternate medicine and healing programs. Pay special attention to your diet. Practicing yoga will improve your health, stay away from negative thinking.

Career

The months of March and December will be good for buying a new office. The year will be good for money related matters. Do not worry much about expense related issues as there are chances of gaining wealth. Taking the support of the latest communication medium will prove beneficial. Chances of profit remain in business and side business as well. People related to sales may receive some big projects. You will be able to develop a good and comfortable relationship with a senior.

Romance

This is going to be an year when everything goes as planned. You will be successful in attracting someone with your personality. Contentment remains in married life. The month of September may prove to be trying for love couples. Paying respect to the emotions of the life partner will be beneficial.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Color: Red

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Year 2020 asks you to quit worrying and instead learn to find happiness in anyone or anything that you come across. The career graph is likely to show an upward trend as your progress is noticed by those who matter. There are possibilities of an increase in income. January, March, April, and September months are beneficial. Staying away from unnecessary expenditures is going to be the key for a good bank balance. Don’t get intimidated by someone’s mood swings on the home front.

Health

The advice given by someone regarding health will be very helpful. Meditate and practice yoga to remain healthy. There will be an inclination towards beginning a new spiritual journey. ENT related minor problems may trouble some of you on and off. A regular health check up will help keep problems at bay.

Career

You will succeed in winning the hearts of seniors with your hard work on the professional front. Awards and accolades are reserved for some. Those studying medicine or engineering would need to work more on their focus and attention. A work-related travel is likely to keep you occupied in the second quarter.

Romance

Chances of traveling abroad with the one you love are quite evident this year. Those waiting for the arrival of their Mr/Mrs Right are likely to find the last quarter lucky. You may have to cancel some travel plans owing to spouse’s committed engagements. Your kind gestures are likely to win a member of the opposite camp.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): At times high but at times low; the good thing is everything will just go with the flow. The year 2020 is likely to bring mixed results. March to July is likely to keep you occupied on the professional front. The finances will start improving by mid of the year. Your advice will be beneficial to some family members. Be attentive to strangers while travelling. Property related success is much indicated.

Health

Why worry unnecessary when stars promise to take care of you? Prolonged medicines would need a change as someone’s advice works wonders. Travelling in groups is likely to benefit you in building a strong network. A regular exercising routine will start showing good results sooner than expected. Some of you may purchase some health equipment for home.

Career

Demonstration of strong potential in the workplace will leverage your chances of appraisal. Those in white collared jobs may hear of their transfers to their favorite locations. Businessmen are likely to travel to new zones to expand their business horizons. The months of July and August are likely to ring in with some good news on the career front.

Romance

Happiness and content would be the main highlights on your love front. Those newly married are likely to develop a better understanding and concern towards each other. Unnecessary debates should be avoided especially in the second quarter. Some of you may have to put in extra efforts to convince the lover’s family to agree about your relationship.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Color: Blue

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Year 2020 is likely to bring not just one but many ‘collars up’ situations for you. An international work opportunity is likely to raise your fortune. Some of you may be invited to upscale the motivation in students. Your eye for detail is likely to make you go places. Those planning to settle abroad are likely to find the second quarter of the year, a productive one. Make property related deals under the supervision of some senior.

Health

Paying attention to health will prove beneficial. However, the health of any family member may become a cause of concern. There are benefits of joining a gym but you should practice this under the supervision of any trainer only. You should not adopt any shortcuts in taking medicines. Seasonal illness may be controlled with some home remedies.

Career

This year is no less than a boon for businessmen. New opportunities will give new income sources. Financial conditions will improve. Chances of promotions are predicted for those in jobs. You will attain a new place in the workplace with your capability.

Romance

Romance is likely to attain a next level this year. Wedding bells ring in for those in a relationship. Some impromptu travel plans are likely to keep the relationship sparkling. Newly weds may have to make some compromises in the third quarter of the year. A better understanding with the elders will develop peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Color: White

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): If you are happy and you know it clap your hands! This is going to be your mantra this year. Though, this is the year which is likely to invite mixed results for you. Yet, the stars advice you to focus more on the pros than the cons. Let your happiness overpower not so happy moments this year. Professionally, you are likely to enjoy a good time. June, is going to be exceptionally lucky for those in love. Some ancestral property may be in your name. Avoid long journeys in November. Keep your valuable testimonials with care.

Health

You have to resolve to stay healthy this year. Outside food may not work well with your digestive system. May and August will require more attention on the health front. Do not let the stress of others reflect as your tension. Homeopathy advice will get you rid of regular infections.

Career

Those playing sports may achieve something good. People related to the business of imports and exports should exercise more caution while dealing with money. Good results will come for those preparing for competitions. Software engineers will get the opportunity to work overseas.

Romance

A connect with an ex-flame is likely to rekindle the lost love. Some of you may have to cater to additional responsibilities on the domestic front. Cupid’s arrow strike those looking for love. The emotional support of a life partner will help you plan things for a better future.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Color: Orange

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): The year 2020 is the year of your dreams. All your hard work put in the last year will start yielding results now. Your enthusiasm is likely to open new doors in every arena. Writers and poets are likely to receive awards and appreciation for their work. The pending property related matter may be solved this year. January, February, August, and September may prove extremely productive. Your investment in commercial property than buying residential property will introduce more gains.

Health

You should not only devote time to work out but should also progress towards entertainment. You will soon get rid of extra weight with the guidance of a dietician. Some hiccups on the health front are indicated in April. A watch over your diet and capacity would be must. The support of some partners will help you in taking regular walks.

Career

New opportunities will come for those in jobs. This year will be quite hectic overall. Businessmen will get new contracts but you have to work hard to complete them. The transfer of place is on cards for government employees. Those having an interest in politics may meet some experienced people.

Romance

The period from March to May is good for romance. Newly-weds may plan to apply for PR and move abroad. Live-in relationships may downsize your social status. Someone special will be very favorable to you this year. Some third person’s interference can disturb the relationship harmony in the last quarter of the year; exercise caution and handle the situation with utmost care.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky Color: Maroon

