Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 6, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:35 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A business deal is likely to open more new doors for expanding your horizons. Average returns are foreseen on an investment. You love outdoors, but fail to remain regular in your workouts, so strike a balance in the interest of health. A family member craves your love and affection, so show it without any inhibitions. Long journeys are not recommended today. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. Better guidance will make the students perform better.

Love Focus: Lover may try to probe your romantic past, so remain tactful.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good bargain is likely to get what you want at half the price. Making regular workouts a part of your daily routine promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. A business proposal received may require thorough scrutiny. Taking out time for family today will be much appreciated. A leisure trip with friends is foreseen, but may waste a lot of time. A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. You may need to generate interest in a task that is proving monotonous.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may find you enjoy your heart out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. You are likely to take it cool at work in the absence of a senior. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a lot of fun. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Making new friends is on the cards for some. Parents may not be in a mood to listen to your side of the story. Monotony of daily workout may get to you, but don’t choose to quit.

Love Focus: Lover may agree to all your unrealistic demands as well, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may get more active in planning and making investments. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. You should avoid unnecessary fights and arguments with seniors. You will be able to attend religious ceremonies or may conduct religious functions at your residence. A chance for converting an official trip into a leisure one may come to some. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. Good preparation will find some students faring beyond their expectations.

Love Focus: Love and romance are infused with passion and reciprocity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Wealth is likely to come from unexpected sources. Efforts will be needed by those trying to come back in shape. You will need to overcome some adjustment problems on the professional front. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically. An outing with your near and dear ones promises to be most exciting. You remain in a position of strength in calling the shots on the property front. You will be able to bring someone who is adamant to view things from your perspective.

Love Focus: Partner may seem mentally preoccupied today, so give space.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you can get appointed to an important position in your present job. An advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. Financial gains will take some more time to take shape. A family elder may become the talking point in your social circle. A business trip may initiate the process of bagging a good deal. Returns from property may not seem adequate and may require a revision. You may get invited to a celebrity do and make a lot of contacts.

Love Focus: Romantic front brightens, as lover takes the first step.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Good financial returns from previous investments will keep you in upbeat mood. Persistence will pay on the fitness front. Success in a job interview cannot be ruled out for those looking for suitable employment. Lot of hectic activity is foreseen on the domestic front. A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. There is no need to unnecessarily worry over an issue, as it is likely to get resolved soon.

Love Focus: You may go in for an image makeover to rejuvenate your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may get the chance to buy expensive items or jewellery at a bargain price. Fitness bug is likely to bite some and do their health a lot of good. Everyone at work may not be playing by your rules, so weed out such people before they queer the pitch for you on the professional front. You will manage to steer your domestic boat away from the choppy waters. Some of you are likely to an exotic destination. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property. Getting some good publicity on the social front can become your aim now.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with lover, provided you are able to skip office!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. You will manage to remain energetic by remaining regular in your exercise regime. Professional rivals are likely to intimidate you into submission, but you will get the better of them. Parents remain supportive in all your endeavours. An exciting trip is on the cards for some. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Guiding a youngster may become important.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal can be expected by the eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your concern for health will make you bring the required changes in your lifestyle. A financial issue is likely to be solved in your favour. Those in the field of research will be able to gather the resources. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front by taking initiative. A good time in a long journey is indicated. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. A pleasant surprise is in store for some today.

Love Focus: A significant time can be expected on the romantic front, as lover seems to be in a romantic mood!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Choosing healthy alternatives become your priority and help you keep in shape. You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. Whatever you are involved in at work is likely to be completed to the satisfaction of the higher ups. A family member may become a cause for concern. A long journey is on the cards for some. A landed property is likely to give good returns. Some good news is likely to reach you soon.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. Office atmosphere will remain conducive for performers. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. Peace prevails on the domestic front. A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. Good focus and concentration will let some students make good progress in preparing for a competition.

Love Focus: Your beloved’s family or friends may plan a special surprise for you; stay tuned.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter