Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018: It was fun, food and frolic at Nehru Park

Winter in Delhi has never been ushered at this grand a scale as it was this time around when Delhiites headed to Nehru Park for the fifth edition of the ongoing Hindustan Times Palate Fest. As the gates opened, Delhiites headed to this annual gala of food, music and entertainment with much zeal and enthusiasm. The food lovers had a blast without a care, for the theme is #helathybinging.

On day one, the gourmands swiftly headed to the food stalls to try mouth-watering delicacies and music connoisseurs hung around the main stage to enjoy melodious performances. The atmosphere turned balmy towards the evening when members of the Tarkash band performed their heart out, and mesmerised the audience.

But, this was just the start as Saturday promises to be another fun day at the fest. Adding to the entertainment quotient will be Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will make her debut at this fest, and talk about Bollywood, food and fitness.

Actor Tapsee Pannu will talk about Bollywood, food and fitness at the HT Palate Fest.

Post this session with Taapsee Pannu, there will be masterclasses by celebrity chefs Nishant Chaubey and Gautam Chaudhary, who will share their recipes with cooking enthusiasts.

The evening will provide another dose of entertainment with one of Bollywood’s popular playback singer Tulsi Kumar performing live at the fest. A foodie at heart, Tulsi says she’s looking forward to try some “nice Italian dishes at the fest”, and perform live because: “Delhi audience is a delight to perform for. Delhites have a great ear for music and are extremely enthusiastic. I’m performing for the first time at the Palate Fest, and I’m totally looking forward to a great rocking audience that will sing along with me and also groove to my songs.”

Tulsi says she will perform her track Soch Na Sake — from the 2016 Akshay Kumar-starrer film Airlift — which will “surely strike a romantic chord with the audience”. The singer adds: “My recent release Paniyon Sa (Satyameva Jayate) and Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu) are part of the set list, too. Punjabi music is the flavour of the season so I will make Delhi groove to some hit punjabi dance tracks. Delhi please put on your dancing shoes and be present at the Palate Fest to groove with me this Saturday!”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

On till: December 16

Timing: 11.30am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:46 IST