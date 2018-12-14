Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018: 10 reasons why you should be at Palate Fest

If you think Hindustan Times Palate Fest is just another food fest where you can gobble up whatever’s available, then you stand corrected. This event in its fifth edition will have celebrity chefs share healthy recipes, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu discuss her fitness mantra and some fab music artists Daler Mehndi and Jasmine Sandlas belting out some peppy numbers … All this will have free entry, and one motto — #healthy binging.

Here are 10 reasons why you should be at Palate Fest this weekend:

P — Piquant

The pleasant vibes at the Palate Fest come from the piquant food options that are available at more than 80 stalls in the lawns of the Nehru Park. From freshly skewered fish to barbecued chicken and slurpy noodles, there are ample food options in savouries to choose from.

A – Appetizing

It’s said that the sight of food has to be appetizing to be able to satiate the mind first. And this will get fulfilled at the Palate Fest, as appetizing and tempting waffles, tarts, pastries, cakes, candies and other fanciful desserts will make you drool at whatever you see in the Market Zone.

L – Lively

Tarkash, a multi-genre Hindi band, of six young music enthusiasts, will provide the lively music at the fest on December 14, from 8.30pm onwards. “We will perform a lot of genres including English, Bollywood, Hindi rock and our original compositions. Two-three years back we got the chance to perform at the Palate Fest, and we have been really keen to perform again because it’s truly an amazing experience for a band to get an audience that is open to hearing our music,” says Vibhor Hasija, the band’s keyboardist.

A — Ambrosial

The combination of good food, music, drinks and positive energy is nothing short of heavenly and therefore it’s right to call the Palate Fest, ambrosial. So when all the fun factors come together, the place has to be a must-visit. Need we say more to pull you out of your snug bed, over the weekend?

T — Tête-à-tête

To talk about food and fitness at the Palate Fest will be Delhi-born Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee began her acting journey with Telugu films. She gained popularity with her character portrayal in films such as Baby (2014), Pink (2016), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Soorma. Look forward to hear her fitness mantra!

E — Entertainment

An eclectic mix of music by popular artists Daler Mehndi, Jasmine Sandlas and Tulsi Kumar will make the main stage reverberate with high-octane energy. While Tulsi will perform in the evening on December 15, Jasmine and Daler’s performances are scheduled for December 16.

F — Fresh treats

At the Demo Zone there will be fresh treats by celebrity chefs that will make your trip to the Palate Fest a worthwhile one. Chefs Harpal Singh Sokhi, Gautam Chaudhary, Dr Aditi Govitrikar and Nishant Chaubey will conduct masterclasses at the fest. Stay tuned to learn a tip or two from them as they celebrate the theme of #healthybinging.

E — Enriching experience

This fest isn’t just a picnic in the park, but is also a place for networking with like-minded people. This year, the fest has introduced a B2B platform where heads of embassies, wedding planners, restaurateurs and others involved in the food business will come together, for networking, for two hours each on Friday and Saturday. So, if you have any work meetings this weekend, shift the venue to the Palate Fest, and add some spunk and appetite to your mundane work life because it’s here that work meets fun!

Daler Mehndi shall be performing on December 16.

S — Spirited

The spirits available at the open bar, set-up in the centre of the main lawns, are a must try if alcohol is your poison. As you enjoy live music, this bar becomes the place to party till late in the evening. In case you have an occasion to celebrate, then there’s no better place than this fest.

Punjabi singing sensation Jasmine Sandlas will make the audience groove to her tunes on December 16.

T — Take away

If you think you can’t try it all at the fest, then take back some good food, and memories home. We bet if you don’t end up humming the tunes that the celebs will sing at the main stage! and there is plenty of learning that you can take home with you about bingeing healthy.

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

When: December 14-16

Timing: 11.30 am to 10 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 10:55 IST