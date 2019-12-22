Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone can invite you to his or her place for spending the weekend. It is best not to get embroiled in property dispute, if things can be sorted out mutually. You may need to pull up your socks on the academic front. You will enjoy perfect health by becoming regular in your workouts. Don’t suddenly become large-hearted and waste money on someone. Luck favors you today and may make you win in every situation, both in personal and professional fronts. Family’s increasing interference in your professional affairs can prove annoying.

Love Focus: Romance lurks in the wings in a journey you are about to take, so be prepared for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Parents are likely to give you a free hand in something you wanted to do all by yourself. You will need to be practical in planning a vacation. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favor. An achievement on the academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem. You are likely to team up with someone and achieve your objective on the professional success. Neglecting health may lay you up in bed. You will need to take steps to improve your financial situation by stressing on saving.

Love Focus: You can find spouse in a snappy mood, so give space.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Maintaining a low profile at work will prove beneficial. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. If travel is on your mind, you can expect to undertake a short journey. Academic pursuits may prove enjoyable for some. Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you. You will feel healthy and much more energetic than before. Financial position remains strong, as you take steps to add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Partner’s romantic aspirations may not be realized today, as love is last thing on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. You may remain a bit reserved in discharging an important responsibility on the family front, but may have to give in to the demands of others. Travelling towards the west and south-west is most favorable today. Using own judgment on the academic front may be your key to success for the future. Booking a house or apartment is likely for some. Don’t overdo the exercise bit in your effort to achieve total fitness. Loss is foreseen on the financial front, so be careful while carrying money.

Love Focus: Despite your hectic schedule, it will be important to find time for an outing with lover today!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone from your native place is likely to land up and brighten the day. Driving off someplace to chill out cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may plan to buy property. A project may become all-consuming for you on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy a healthy phase by continuing your exercise regimen. Previous investments are likely to start giving good returns. Your ambitious trait is likely to thwart all attempts of professional rivals to unseat you.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in the mood for romance today, so plan out something exclusive with partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to beat the competition to get a coveted project or assignment on the professional front. Support and encouragement can be expected from the family at every step. You can plan a fun outing with friends.

The property deal you were looking for reaches you without much effort. Difficulties on the academic front threaten to bog you down, so take help wherever you can to keep up. Marked improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. Don’t suddenly become large-hearted and waste money on someone.

Love Focus: Take initiative on the love front, if you don’t want to miss the bus!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Shake a leg to come back in shape. Investments made previously are likely to give handsome returns and will enable you to finance a new venture. Chances for a raise or promotion are likely to brighten. You may take the initiative of organizing a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones. You will need to be practical in planning a vacation. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Using own judgment on the academic front may be your key to success for the future.

Love Focus: Do something before your romance begins to lose its fizz.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family life will be immensely fulfilling. An overseas journey is indicated for some. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. Networking will be of immense help in getting good placement on the academic front. Health remains good through a strict dietary regimen. Wasting money on things that are not priority purchases needs to be curbed. Your actions at work may not get others’ sympathy that you desire.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with the one you like is a distinct possibility as your tastes and ideas match.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your superlative performance on the professional front is likely to win you many brownie points. You may instigate a situation on the family front with your own interest in mind. Those going on a long journey will find the going smooth. Take other’s opinion before signing a property deal.

Day promises much fun and gaiety, as you get the time to mingle in your social circle. An initiative on the fitness front will take some time to show results. Money as gift or inheritance may come to you.

Love Focus: You may have to be at your convincing best, as spouse may hold you accountable for neglecting something important.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Catering to guests at home is likely to give you immense pleasure today. Don’t travel without adequate preparation. You are likely to participate in a social event and enjoy your heart out. Property market may become too hot to handle for some. A flurry of activity is likely to mark a successful matchmaking exercise. Keep control over expenses, as chances of overshooting budget cannot be ruled out. There will be no looking back for those wanting to excel.

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to realize romantic aspirations may present itself soon, so be prepared!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will need to generate enthusiasm amongst superiors on the professional front before taking a new initiative. Frayed tempers can adversely affect domestic bonhomie. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. A lucrative deal comes your way. Your help to someone on the social front will be much appreciated. You will be able to take good care of your health. Money will not be a problem and encourage you to remain at your splurging best!

Love Focus: Lover is likely to make love life rock, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that are not to your liking. Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. A property issue may go the legal way and cause problems. Finding a suitable match for the eligible is possible. Perfect health is yours for the asking. Keep some extra money aside for an important purchase to cater for price rise. Your power of expression and excellent communication skills will make you hot property at work.

Love Focus: You are likely to transform romantic thoughts into action, so expect an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

