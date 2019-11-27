Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 27, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

We get to know about our daily horoscope through astrology. The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets help in determining these predictions. Every sign has its own traits which can tell us a lot about a person. It would be a great idea to start our day already knowing what is in store for us. This is where horoscopes guide us, by telling us what the day might be like for us. So, go ahead and read about what will work in your favour and what might not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20) You may resent somebody dictating you on the home front, but it will be only for your own good. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is foretold. You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front. A trying time is foreseen on the academic front. You will need to perform much better on the professional front than what is currently the case to cash on it. You may find your financial front warming up a bit as profits accrue. You are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit

Love Focus: You will succeed in taking your love life to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) An enjoyable outing with your near and dear ones is in the offing. You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Some of you can suffer without proper guidance on the academic front. Something that you have done on the professional front is likely to be praised. A simple shopping trip may turn into splurging spree and give you immense satisfaction. Health needs care, so take all steps to keep healthy. Someone in the family is out to target your spouse, so be ready to come to his or her rescue.

Love Focus: Your concern is likely to touch someone’s heart.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Planning a short trip is on the cards. v Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. Not getting the desired result on the academic front may disappoint you. Those new to the job will learn the ropes fast and establish themselves firmly in their saddle. A lucrative opportunity may make some hit the pay dirt on the business front. Those feeling weak and listless of late may find their strength and energy returning.

Love Focus: Immense fulfillment is in store for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) A short vacation is on the cards and will prove rejuvenating. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. You will need to get down to it, if you want to keep up the pace on the academic front. There are too many thoughts running across your mind regarding achieving something positive on the professional front, but you may not be able to do so outright. Those out window shopping may get tempted to buy something expensive. Family may be in mood for some shopping with you; don’t disappoint them.

Love Focus: You are likely to find the one you have been looking for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23) Something started on the health front is likely to lead to fitness. Other commitments may make you hard pressed for time for carrying out something important on the family front You may have to change your plans to accommodate someone. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. Exchanging notes on the academic front is important. Networking will help you get ahead in career, so become more social than you already are. Some homemakers will keep themselves engaged in redesigning the interiors.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour : Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close. Your good nature and mild manners are likely to win people over. Academic excellence may put you in line for a scholarship. You will have to get around someone to get a job done, but this may not be easy. An enhancement in earning is possible for professionals. Good dietary habits adopted by you will keep you protected from common ailments. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Enjoying a family get together is possible.

Love Focus: You may have instant liking for the one you are introduced to today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23) An official trip may need to be rescheduled to accommodate some additional tasks. You may not be able to achieve what you had set out for on the professional front. Impressing important people on the academic front is possible. Higher ups will be happy with your performance at work and may suitably reward you. A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Stress needs to be guarded against, so take things that disturb you in your stride. You may remain engrossed in planning for some future event on the family front.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Don’t let confusion and misinformation mar your chances on the academic front. Good mood prevails today as things go right on both the personal and professional fronts Saving money will be on the top of your mind, even when out shopping. You will become more health conscious and keep fit. You are likely to get an opportunity for spending an enjoyable time with a childhood friend or relative.

Love Focus: Lover may have some great ideas which you will experience during the course of the day today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Planning an overseas visit may be on the cards for some. You may not be too thrilled about your prospects in the present job. You will do well to keep abreast of the developments on the academic front. You are likely to make all the right moves on the work front and impress those who matter. Don’t flaunt your savings to others as someone can surely ask for a loan. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen just to get back in shape is possible. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened for newly married couples

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) You may be driven to take some drastic action in a situation. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. Taking somebody’s assistance on the academic front may prove extremely helpful. You are likely to play your cards well on the professional front by not committing to anything. You will succeed in keeping you financial situation stable. You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition. Your patience may be tested on the home front.

Love Focus: A person you are fond of is likely to suggest something exciting.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A healthy option adopted will keep you fit. A family outing promises to be a nice change from the routine. Your go and verve is likely to take you places. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. A piece of good news awaits some on the academic front. Good foresight will help you avoid obvious pitfalls in a project that you have undertaken. You can plan a business expansion as you are now in a position to hire the best.

Love Focus: You are likely to cherish some enjoyable moments today with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20) A family gathering is on the cards and promises much enjoyment. Some of you may set out on an official tour. Whatever you do, your lot doesn’t seem to improve! Doing well on the academic front is likely to boost your morale.

A time consuming task will be completed by you in record time. Earning money will not be a problem, but enhancing it can pose difficulties for those working on commission basis. Be careful of your health.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

