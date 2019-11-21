Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A plane or train journey is on the cards for some and promises lots of fun. Excellent returns from property will motivate you to think bigger thoughts. Guests are likely to brighten up your day today on the social front. A shopping spree with family or friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. You may visit someone who had been very close to you in childhood. Your negotiating skills will come in handy in winning a lucrative deal. Those aiming for greener pastures will need to judge things correctly as plans can go wrong.

Love Focus: You may not be in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Comfortable travel is foreseen for those undertaking a journey. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. Something got done in the house may appear wasteful. A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity of meeting someone you have not met in years. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side on the social front. Wasteful expenditure is to be guarded against. You are likely to move ahead on the professional front in leaps and bounds.

Love Focus: You may not be in a romantic mood, so make it clear to partner from the very beginning!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can become the envy of others at work due to your outstanding performance! Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Guiding a youngster will give you immense sense of fulfillment. The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Overseas travel is on the cards as well for some. Those who are pursuing a hobby as a side business may find the current market requirement a bit challenging.

Love Focus: Lover may demand time and attention, so rekindle your love life and enjoy yourself to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A shopping spree with family or friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. An official trip may prove a waste of time. A property issue will be settled amicably. You will seek happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. Your support to someone in the family will help him or she to get ahead in life and this may prove immensely fulfilling for you. Some developments on the social front will be to your liking. You will come at peace with yourself by repaying someone, who had helped you in time of need. Work front may seem blissful today with less work than usual!

Love Focus: Those not on talking terms with spouse will do well to take the initiative in mending fences.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to save, if you start spending wisely now. Your idea of doing something new on the professional front will get the green signal from higher ups. Organizing a family gathering is possible and promises lots of fun. Those planning a journey by road will do well to cater for the weather. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some. Fun time with friends or relations is foreseen. Avoid experimenting anything new on the health front.

Love Focus: Don’t become an eager beaver where love is concerned as it can upset lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to find yourself in a very favorable situation on the professional front. Disagreements and arguments may mar the home front and keep the atmosphere tense. You can be invited by someone close for a vacation, but don’t overstay the invitation. This is not an auspicious day for property transaction. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends. You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic, even without doing anything specific on the health front. Moneywise you are not likely to have anything to worry about, as you earn well.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are bound to get positive response, so keep at it!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those in a new job will be able to settle in fast. Tensions on the home front cannot be ruled out. A vacation may prove a godsend in getting refreshed and rejuvenated. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. Taking consent of others is important in a decision taken by you.

Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front. You may be more interested in conserving money, rather than frittering it away on unimportant things.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for the wedded couples, so enjoy a special evening!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you may go in for higher studies and may even travel abroad for the same. A property issue may require deliberations, for anything concrete to emerge. This is a good day for you. This is the time to take up a fitness program. Wealth comes to you from an unexpected source. On the professional front, you are certain to outdo your workplace competitors. A relaxed atmosphere on the home front will help you let your hair down.

Love Focus: A setback awaits some on the love front, so tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Travel stars appear bright, so expect a vacation to materialize soon. Giving a facelift to an ancestral house is likely for some. You may need to be a bit assertive in having your way on the social front, as someone is out to sideline you. Adopt preventive measures to remain healthy. A venture giving average returns may suddenly turn profitable. Your concerns may not be addressed on the professional front and make you impatient. Spending time with family in an outing will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to find a solution to the mood swings of a family elder. Delays in a journey undertaken by you out of town cannot be ruled out. Property matters should not be taken up today. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. You are likely to find yourself in excellent physical condition. Good financial management will enable you to live comfortably and save too. You will be able to give a good account of yourself to those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Longing for lover will be fully rewarded, as you manage to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Much happiness is in store on the family front. Journey to a place of pilgrimage is likely to become a reality soon. A prized property is likely to come into your name and make you proud. It is best not to speed even on empty roads. You will become more careful of your diet now and enjoy good health. Something you have launched may pay handsomely and promises to fill up your coffers. You may not be able to carry an important negotiation to a favorable conclusion and suffer the consequences on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will have to start liking someone again and not get under the influence of a glib talker with a poison tongue.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A journey may not prove as exciting as anticipated, owing to the weather. Stars look bright on the property front. It is best not to speed even on empty roads. A friend’s advice may set you off on a trail to achieve perfect fitness. Financially, you could not have been on a sounder wicket, as money flows in unabated! The day remains favorable as you create a niche for yourself on the professional front. A family outing is on the cards for some and promises to be fun.

Love Focus: A long drive with lover will prove enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

