Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 14, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:39 IST

It’s not easy these days to strive for something and attain it. Unexpected hurdles show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way. Let’s checkout today’s horoscopes.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Meeting your near and dear ones is possible on the family front. Invitation for an excursion with friends will be hard to ignore. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. Attending a celebrity do or a prestigious event is on the cards for some. Your physical fitness will make strenuous activities seem like a child’s play. Some hope is foreseen for those seeking return of a loaned amount. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from a job you are currently involved in.

Love Focus: Mulling over too many imponderables may dampen your will to romance!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Much togetherness is foreseen on the family front, as you spend quality time with your dear ones. A journey to meet someone close is possible. You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset. Participating in an event is likely to boost your self-esteem. Don’t make age a barrier in achieving fitness. Profits accrue in risky investments. You will need to be realistic in giving time for a meeting to avoid getting delayed.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Much sharing and caring can be expected in the family. You may plan a leisure trip with friends and family. Acquiring a property on this auspicious day is possible for some. Those living in a hired house can be troubled by the house owner. Health remains good, as you take all precautions. A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some. Something nice is likely to happen to you at work.

Love Focus: You may not be able to keep your promise on the romantic front, but will manage to make up for it later.

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You may break your routine of eating a healthy diet by indulging in excesses. A party thrown by you may exceed the budget, but you will have enough to not to spoil the fun. A relaxing day is foreseen, where you may find yourself in the company of your near and dear ones today making some exciting plans! There is every chance of bagging a lucrative contract for businesspersons. A family youngster may join the family business soon. You will not think twice to undertake a journey out of town to meet someone close.

Love Focus: You can be at loggerheads with spouse over some issue and create tension on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Family will be most supportive and help you achieve your aim. Delays may mar an otherwise enjoyable journey. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front to improve performance. Your active lifestyle will help keep ailments at bay. An increase in earning capacity is indicated. Those into arts or other creative pursuits are likely to add to their prestige.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone may take romantic overtones, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Deal in property only with well-established dealers. You will need to retain your focus, if you want to amount to something in your career. Health-wise things are likely to improve. Some positive steps taken by you will bolster your finances. Something nice is likely to happen to you at work. Atmosphere at home may not be conducive for you to do your own thing.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don’t forget to dress your best!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone influential is likely to help you get reservation for a journey. Stay away from a property issue, if it doesn’t directly concern you. Difficulties faced on the academic front are likely to be resolved through your own efforts. You may bid adieu to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. Curbing wasteful expenditure may remain at the top of your mind. A good phase starts with regard to your profession. A position of authority is likely to be achieved by some in their organization. Someone’s sudden departure can leave you high and dry on the family front.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family reunion is on the cards, so expect to have fun like the good old days! Accompanying someone interesting on a trip will prove most enjoyable. A property deal is likely to favour you. Performance on the academic front can spell trouble for some. Those apprehensive about their health will have nothing to worry about. Loan will be available for those wanting to finance a new venture. An initiative taken on the professional front may go in vain if you don’t continue to back it up.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. Spotlight is likely to be on you on the social front, as you go around winning friends and influencing people. Taking up some physical sport will be a good idea for draining off your excess energy. A raise or increment cannot be ruled out for the salaried. Your performance on the work front will be above par and help you make a niche for yourself. A family matter will be sorted out amicably.

Love Focus: Serious differences may crop up in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travel stars look bright and setting out on a vacation seems very much on the cards. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. It is best to let sleeping dogs lie. Adopting a healthy lifestyle is on the cards and will lead you to total fitness. Someone who has been close to you may ask for monetary help, so help in whatever way you can. Your worst fears are likely to be realized on the professional front. A family gathering is on the cards and will be fun.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity is likely to present itself on the romantic front, so be prepared to seize it.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to play to the gallery and manage to impress those who matter on the professional front. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home are likely to be resolved amicably. Cater for the weather, while travelling. A family dispute can have property at its core. Spotlight is likely to be on you in a social event, so savour the attention being bestowed! Starting on a special exercise routine is indicated for some and will prove most advantageous. You may remain tight-fisted as far as spending is concerned.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person is on the cards today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you can be busy setting up a business or giving finishing touches to a project. Don’t shirk a chore that you dislike at home, as it can pile up and pose difficulties later. A journey may prove tiring. A legal case pertaining to a property shows all the signs of going your way. Your honest intent to help someone out will be acknowledged by all. You will be able to adopt a routine which proves beneficial for your health. Good earning is assured for retailers and commission agents.

Love Focus: Love is in the air.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter