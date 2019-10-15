Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 15, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:28 IST

It’s not easy these days to strive for something and attain it. Unexpected hurdles show up in our way. One cannot control their destiny. But, with the help of horoscopes, we definitely can prepare for any adversities coming our way.

Let’s checkout today’s horoscopes.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An exciting trip with friends is possible. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. A family youngster’s performance on the academic front may disappoint you. Health is likely to improve for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. You can feel reluctant to share the expenses with someone who is compelled to foot your bill. Your performance at work will keep you head and shoulders above the rest. Someone close can be of immense help to you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Some of you can find planning an outing with lover difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your actions on the family front may not be approved by others, so expect some grumbling. Travel fatigue will need to be tackled promptly before it gets the better of you. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. Health remains excellent, as you spare no efforts. Profits accrue in previous investments, making you financially comfortable. Certain steps may have to be taken before you become totally comfortable with a project or a task on the professional front.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone from the opposite camp can give rise to mutual attraction, so expect romance to be just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some family problems may keep you engaged. You may be compelled to share a vehicle with someone today. Finalizing a property deal is possible for some. You will be able to project a positive image of yourself and impress people on the social front. Health foods and drinks will lure some, but may not be as effective as advertised. Money will not be a problem as you earn well. Foresight and good planning will help you in beating competition and consolidating the profession front.

Love Focus: Be prepared for lover’s temper tantrums on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo and Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Vacation may become a reality, as leave applied by you is granted. Your bid for a property is likely to be accepted and help bag a premium property. Driving after daylight hours is fraught with risk, so avoid it if possible. You spare no efforts to achieve total fitness and may even bring changes in your lifestyle. You will succeed in steering a family member out of negativity. Those wanting a roof over their heads of their own will be able to raise the loan. Rivals envious of your popularity at work may attempt to tarnish your image.

Love Focus: Someone who was showing interest in you on the romantic front may become a bit indifferent.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn and Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. A much anticipated vacation may prove a damp squib. Things are likely to become easier for those trying to acquire property. Mental stress plaguing some is set to disappear. Your initiative on the fitness front will work. Those who have applied for a home loan will be able to complete the paper work and get it released. It is better to get certain things approved by higher ups before going ahead with a project on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra and Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Luck is likely to favor you for acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. You may not get invited to a party of someone close. You will have to be extra careful regarding your health by catering to the weather. Money comes to you from different sources and will add to your financial security. Remaining behind schedule at work may pose problems for you on the professional front. Home will be a happy place to be in today. Travelling will be fun today.

Love Focus: Chance of mutual attraction turning into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius and Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A delightful phase is likely to commence on the professional front. Not making any headway in something that you are planning on the family front may frustrate you and make you irritable. Driving out of town for an official trip is possible for some. A lot of red tape is foreseen in a property matter. Owning a house or a flat is on the cards for some. Good health is assured for those ailing for long. Be judicious in your spending.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a romantic interlude in between your professional life and enjoy yourself to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good experience is likely to be gained by new drivers, as they get a chance for a long drive. Property may come to some through inheritance. Money you have been trying to recover from someone may take some more time to materialize. A home remedy will help cure an ailment. Someone is likely to put in a good word for you with higher ups on the professional front. Family life remains uneventful. Keeping tab on domestic expenditure will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Those in love will have eyes only for their beloved today!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers:8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Attending a family function may appear a chore, but you may be compelled to attend it. It is best not to accompany someone who is a rash driver. Professionally, you will keep on a steady upward course by giving a good account of yourself at work. Legal developments over a property in dispute can worry you. You will have enough money to effect changes on the home front. An old health problem is likely to disappear permanently. You will have the money to invest it in a lucrative scheme.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get serious about someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini and Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those planning a long drive can expect the journey to go without any hitches. Good rent for a property owned by you can be expected. Changes on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all. You are likely to enjoy good health by adhering to the routine. You will feel much more secure financially than before. Hectic schedule may make it difficult for you to find time for yourself on the professional front. Mutual effort will help strengthen family relationships.

Love Focus: Exercising caution on the romantic front is important, but on the whole your relationship will remain most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family member settled overseas may pay you a visit. A long journey with someone close is on the cards and will prove most interesting. Important property issues may be taken up today. You are certain to enjoy the day today. A change in exercise pattern is advised to maintain good health. Some of you may start having second thoughts about the career you have chosen. Some function or marriage is likely to be planned at home. You will need to be more careful in incurring a major expenditure so as not to overshoot the budget.

Love Focus: Don’t mix work with romance as you may not be able to do justice to any!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A bus or train journey promises to be entertaining. Initial formalities in acquiring property may be completed by some. You will have the money to put in something big. You will be able to achieve what you have set out for on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends and may even plan something together. A medical condition will be successfully treated without any suffering.

Love Focus: The differences in the relationship can only be worked out if you sit and talk about them.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus and Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 06:27 IST