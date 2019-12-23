Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 23, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

We all to want start our day on a happy note, and hope that it stays that way. Wouldn’t it be nice if someone told us how our day would fare today and incase of an untoward circumstance, how we’ll find the strength to stand up to it?Daily horoscopes help us in knowing what our day is going to be like. Let’s find out if the stars are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may plan to renovate or give a facelift to your house. Your visit to an out of town place will not go in vain. This is certainly not a very positive day for you. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Sticking to routine will be important to remain fit. Profitable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Something that you want done officially may take time.

Love Focus: You are likely to transform romantic thoughts into action, so expect an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will get the opportunity on the work front for which you had been waiting for long. Your lack of attention to details can put you in the firing line on the domestic front. Travelling with your group of friends will be exciting. Property matters may take up your time today. A social commitment needs to be discharged, so find time for it. Company of health-conscious people will automatically help you achieve perfect health. Keep your personal life under wraps, as someone is out to enjoy at your expense.

Love Focus: You will manage to take the right steps on the romantic front to win someone you find irresistible!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A function may be organized at home and keep you happily occupied. If you own a vehicle, you can be asked to become part of an exciting trip. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more.

Expect a treat from a friend today. A healthy phase can be expected. You may feel a bit disappointed due to dip in earnings. Clarity of vision and steadfastness of purpose will help bring you closer to your professional goals.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can flood your mind and make you long for love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Homemakers may receive praise for their efforts on the home front. Don’t let anyone drive your vehicle unless you are sure of his or her skills. You will be a bundle of energy today. Excellent opportunities present themselves on the professional front. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. Those seeking quick results on the fitness front may get disappointed. Rising expenses may compel you to cut corners in order to save money.

Love Focus: Some newlyweds may face adjustment problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An event coming up on the home front will keep you happily engaged. An outing with friends promises to be entertaining. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. Health poses no problems. Financially, you remain stable. Businesspersons will be able to resurrect the business showing a downward trend.

Love Focus: You may need to drop hints about promises made by lover, lest they be swept under the carpet!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A challenging situation on the financial front is likely to arise, but will be handled competently. A function at home is likely to keep you busy and entertained. Undertaking a long journey may not seem too exciting.

Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Helping out a junior on the academic front may find you doing his or her assignments! Health will remain satisfactory, but only by exercising strict self-control. Financially, you will improve your standing by starting something on the side or investing wisely.

Love Focus: You will love all the attention bestowed upon you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A short trip out of town is possible and promises to get you refreshed and rejuvenated. So go for the best deal. Distractions may not allow you to give your hundred percent on the academic front. You will enjoy excellent health, despite excesses. Clarity of thought and foresight will help save money. You will have the full support of superiors in carrying out your ideas at work. Someone in the family can ask for your advice on something important.

Love Focus: Prayers are likely to be answered soon for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Keeping a professional attitude even in personal matters is in your nature, but you need to tone it down a bit. Property dealers are likely to make a killing.

You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy good health by not succumbing to wayside food. Today, you are likely to make good money. Good networking will be of help on the professional front, so get down to refreshing old contacts. Your unwanted advice to youngsters runs the risk of being rejected outright.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to find yourself in high spirits today. Excellent health is yours for the asking. Keep a tab on expenses to avoid unpleasant surprises at the end of the month! Moment you had been waiting for on the professional front has finally arrived. You may have to do the bidding of a family elder, so do so with a smile! You want to help out an elder by showing all your concern, but you can feel disappointed when it is not reciprocated. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavorable.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and make it rock again.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Adding to your comfort on the domestic front can be one of your aims today. Set the correct pace on the fitness front to avoid the burnout stage. Those playing the stocks can expect to hit it rich. Those into side business will be able to expand their horizons. A function can be organized at home and it will not take you long to become the center of attraction! Visiting some exotic places on a vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: If married, expect some special favors from spouse today!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster may fall short of your expectations, so help out, instead of reprimanding. A change of scene is likely for those planning a vacation. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority.

Someone you had been missing for long will finally meet you on the social front, so expect a scintillating time! You are likely to take it easy on the fitness front. You are likely to enjoy a favorable position on the financial front. Your reputation on the professional front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Over familiarity with the one you love threatens to make the relationship stagnant, so find ways to keep it vibrant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some. Your attempts to sell a property may not get immediate response, but perseverance will pay. You may find yourself in a reflective mood today. A windfall can be expected and will add to your wealth. Profits in a business venture promise to wipe out your financial woes. Someone is likely to encourage you on the professional front to put your best foot forward. It is best to steer clear of gossip mongers, as you can end up getting mired in a controversy on the family front.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may get lover upset and spoil an outing.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

