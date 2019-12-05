Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Cater for the weather, if undertaking a long journey. Postpone all property matters for some other day. You will be able to fare well on the academic front. A promising start to a new venture is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Those trying desperately to come back in shape will succeed. Don’t be impulsive in buying something that is a passing fad and waste money. Don’t take any decision on the family front without taking all the members into confidence, as it can rebound on you.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and you are certainly going to do something about it today!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Better understanding prevails with spouse, as you work together as a team to sort out some pressing domestic issues. Those planning to buy property would do well to wait a little more. You are likely to feel elated by your academic performance. Someone may invite you to travel on a vacation, so get set for some solid enjoyment. Be careful of what you eat for health’s sake. Your willingness to help out someone monetarily will be highly appreciated. You are likely to become an asset for the organization you work for through sheer competence.

Love Focus: Those incommunicado with spouse may find the rift widening if you do nothing about it.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Initiative taken by you for someone on the family front may not work, but it will add to your reputation, as a do-gooder. You may be better off travelling, as things do not appear too rosy on both personal and professional fronts. It is best to steer clear of any dispute on the property front. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. You manage to enhance your earning power. Someone may push you onto the treadmill for getting in shape, so welcome the opportunity instead of resenting it! An important project will be seen to completion through your untiring efforts on the professional front..

Love Focus: A misunderstanding with spouse may start a cold war, so clear the air instantly.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You succeed in pacifying a distraught family member by your soft approach and soothing words. Problems are foreseen in a journey, so go adequately prepared. This is the best time to invest in property and you are likely to go in for it. Do something about a situation before it gets out of hand on the academic front. Good investments are likely to multiply your money and beef up your bank balance. Health poses no problems, as you strive to keep fit. Decisions taken by you on the work front will prove to be on the dot.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win your heart to usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An unplanned journey promises much excitement. Decision taken concerning property will be favourable. Actions taken on the home front will prove immensely helpful for someone in the family. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Gains from a side business may start pouring in and lead to financial stability. An inner fear regarding performance may not allow you to put your best foot forward at work. But, domestic front appears harmonious.

Love Focus: Someone you love may not seem too responsive today, so don’t be too persuasive.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Things turn favourable as you go all out on the professional front. Good planning will help you in achieving much on the home front. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. Your mean streak may offend someone who admires you. Excellent opportunity for a fun trip is likely to come your way. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Remain judicious in your spending, if you want to save for the future.

Love Focus: There is no point in acting pricey on the romantic front, as you are the one who will stand to lose.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An exciting vacation can be expected by some. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. You may find some social developments to your liking. Yoga and meditation promise to counter moodiness, so go for it. Some of you are likely to overstep the domestic budget, if you don’t curb your spending. Relaxing on the work front has its own perils, so desist from it. A family gathering may give you an opportunity to meet people of your generation.

Love Focus: You may have to wait endlessly for a glimpse of someone you secretly love!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organization you work for. Remain assertive so as not to be taken for a ride. Meeting an old friend is on the cards. A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. Some minor ailment or other may trouble you throughout the season. Someone may not volunteer to share common expenses with you, so take that into consideration if you are footing the bill

Love Focus: Lover may pour cold water over your plans for something special.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. Delays cannot be ruled out in a journey by public transport. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Chance of meeting people you have not met in years is possible. You manage to kick a bad habit that had been affecting your health adversely. A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises handsome returns. You will be torn between professional and domestic commitments, and may find it difficult to prioritize.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention on the romantic front may keep you dreamy-eyed today!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the day you are likely to take total charge of situations on both personal and professional fronts. Parents may try to pry in your personal life, so don’t get upset. Opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Important property matters may be taken up. Don’t sign the dotted line before doing full survey of the real estate market. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Be realistic in money matters, especially where expenses need to be incurred.

Love Focus: Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your proficiency is likely to come into the notice of higher ups on the professional front and work in your favour. Some development at home may not be to your liking and can pit you against others. You can very well become a part of a trip organized by someone close. Not a favourable day for those involved in property litigation. Some good news can be expected on the social front and will get you in an upbeat mood. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. You don’t have to show your large-heartedness on every occasion, if you want your savings to grow.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to get lucky soon.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Your plan for a vacation is likely to go without a hitch, so enjoy your heart out! You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. A hectic schedule is in store for you on the social front. Those feeling lethargic and unwell may get back on the path to perfect health. Worries about money may disappear, as you start earning well. Extra workload is likely to keep you tied up on the professional front, upsetting your other plans.

Love Focus: Those married for long will be able to rekindle their love life and bring joy back into their lives.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

