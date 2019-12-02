Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The sun, the moon and the planets determine our daily horoscope. All signs have their own characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Acquiring a new house is possible for some. You may need extra time to complete an important project or assignment on the academic front.

Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. A new source of earning is likely to put your financial worries to rest. Increasing workload will not deter you from giving your best at work. Spouse will clear the air regarding a misunderstanding on the family front. Weather may play spoilsport in a journey and can give you problems.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups for something personal. You receive support of the family when you need it the most. Someone may persuade you to accompany him or her on an interesting excursion. You will have enough to undertake a major purchase. A disappointing performance on the academic front may lower your morale.

Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. Financial support from someone close can be expected.

Love Focus: Rekindle your love life to bring some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! An exciting trip may materialize and take you on a tour of beautiful sites. It is a good day to purchase property. Rivals on the academic front are likely to get a chance to show you in a bad light. Fitness will be on your mind and may prompt you to take up an exercise routine. Money flows in steady stream on the financial front. Distractions at work can lead to mistakes, so remain focused

Love Focus: Wedding bells can ring for those in long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Expect to proceed on a vacation soon. Don’t take up any property issues today as stars are not favorable. Additional qualifications on the academic front may prove a boon in getting a desired position on the job front. Initiative taken on the health front will benefit you. If you are not be in a position to donate money for a cause, don’t go in for it. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. A showdown with parents or spouse over an issue is possible for some.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front promises to strengthen the relationship and make your love life most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A decision on the spur of the moment to go on a trip will prove most exciting and adventurous. You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now. Someone will be in a reciprocating mood for all the good that you have done for them. You may find yourself growing financially strong. Getting unduly tensed about health will do you no good. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front. Your insistence on cutting wasteful expenditure will be heeded on the home front.

Love Focus: Don’t be impulsive in love, as it may lower your impression before lover.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An opportunity you had been desperate for may not materialize and leave you high and dry. Helping hand of someone on the domestic front will appear a godsend. You may be compelled to go on an official trip, but will end up enjoying it! Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. You will have enough to live comfortably, but not to splurge.

You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Money from previous investments may not prove much, considering present-day conditions.

Love Focus: Be upfront with lover about your past, before catches up with you!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A family matter may need to be handled tactfully. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible and do your health immense good. Ensure mechanical soundness of vehicle, before setting out on a long journey. Don’t proceed on a vacation without confirming reservation, as you may end up running around in circles. Not a favourable day for those involved in property litigation. This is certainly one of your best days. Financially, you will remain on the saving mode to make the financial front healthy. At work, you will be able to get a good grip of the situation, before it goes out of hand.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to partner, than before on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Curb impulsiveness while driving, as it can prove risky. Adding something to enhance the home décor is possible. A new apartment or house is likely to be handed over to you. You may put in extra efforts on the exercise front, just to keep fit. Money will keep your coffers brimming and keep you in high spirits. Don’t expect any concessions on the promotional front, but the system will not be unfair to you.

Love Focus: You will need to plan well to enjoy time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. Earning goodwill of people in your circle for your helpful nature is possible.

Taking up an exercise regimen seriously promise much benefits. Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. You will find things falling into place on the work front. Disagreements and arguments may spoil the domestic environment. Delays in a journey cannot be ruled out, but you will take them in your stride.

Love Focus: Calling over someone you hit out with well, just to have an enjoyable time, is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A short vacation may be planned. A property may come to some through inheritance. A short and swift victory is assured for those in a legal tangle.

Your current endeavors on the health front will keep you in a fine fettle. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected. Arriving late for work is possible, so expect to get hauled up by a senior. Family will appear most responsive to your needs.

Love Focus: Spouse’s silent treatment can prove frustrating, but you may decide to stick to your guns!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keep close watch on the developments happening on the family front. Hitching a ride with someone may not as quick as you may have thought! There may be some pressure for performance on the academic front. A chance encounter with someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Try not to overstrain on the exercise front. Some of you will succeed in sorting out a financial muddle.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature is likely to click with an opposite number and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A trip out of town is likely to prove fruitful in more ways than one. Don’t let up on bargaining on the property front, if you want to get the best price. Your plan to turn the tables on your adversaries will succeed. Opting for a balanced diet will be a step in the right direction to keep fit and energetic. You can get tempted to waste your money on frivolous things. Currying favour with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say! It may be difficult to fathom the mood of partner today, but you manage it fine! How you handle the family front may become the talk of the town in a most positive manner.

Love Focus: Maintain a low profile on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

