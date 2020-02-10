Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 10, what’s in store for Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, Taurus and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 05:40 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone’s help and support on the academic front is likely to give a big boost to your performance. Some of you may plan to add to your property. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A home remedy may come in handy. Avoid saying things casually in humour as someone may not be in a mood to take it in the similar stride. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Get rid of the things and thoughts that affect your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A different mode may be adopted for commuting to the workplace by some. Spouse may demand a helping hand, so don’t dilly dally. Avoid taking public transport in case you have to attend something important. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort. Mentoring someone on the fitness front is possible. Good earning is likely to peter out for some, so it is advisable to start looking for an alternate avenue.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Academically, you would need to apply yourself more than the usual. Avoid travelling, if things can be organised through other ways. Those on the verge of disposing off their property need to tread carefully. You may not be able to have your way today, but that won’t deter you not to keep trying. A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. A raise or bonus is likely to uplift your financial stature. Luring customers with better bargains may become a daunting task for some retailers.

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan on a long distance tour.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Speed and comfort is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Your pet project may be delegated to you on the academic front. You will succeed in pre-empting difficulties, before they become insurmountable. A new exercise regimen may be taken up. Family and finances need to be managed simultaneously. Certain issues may need to be handled with care on the professional front. You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires.

Love Focus: Lover may seem to be off mood and require continuous pampering.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. A not so happy situation may arise on the finance front but you will ultimately be able to manage it. Stars advise caution, as a workplace colleague may work against your interests. Spending time with family is likely to change your mood.

Love Focus: Things move slowly on the romantic front, but remember, slow and steady wins the race!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those planning to purchase the property may find the day favourable. Those participating in extracurricular activities are in for praise. Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Judiciousness needs to be exercised by those playing the stocks. Your mark of excellence will be embossed in whatever you undertake on the professional front. Tiff with spouse over a trivial issue should better be avoided. You can be talked into a journey which you may not particularly enjoy.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. You will find yourself fit enough to pursue some sports. A healthy competitive spirit will prove indispensable for faring well on the academic front. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. Your cost cutting measures may not prove as effective as you had hoped for. Expect excellent output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane.

Love Focus: Stop being stubborn with the one you love. Take it easy!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to go with the wishes of a family youngster in choosing a vacation destination. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go for it. Some of you are destined to be spotted in a talent hunt, but not without effort. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. Difference of opinion with someone should be handled with tact on the professional front. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled!

Love Focus: Togetherness strengthens loving bonds, so make a deliberate effort to spend time with partner.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams, but not without putting in efforts. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. You may become a pillar of strength for someone passing through a bad phase. Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. Winning a deal through your negotiation skills will add a feather to your cap. Your balanced approach at work will be instrumental in preventing any complications.

Love Focus: Go ahead with candle-light dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind to please the lover!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Ascertain facts before reacting to bad news about something or someone. This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. Funds for a new venture may be difficult to come by, but you will manage somehow. Do not let restlessness affects the quality of your work at the office. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lot of loose ends may require tying up on the home front. Travel bug may bite some. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front. Your helping hand to someone on the social front is likely to win you many brownie points. Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. You can be on the saving mode nowadays, but don’t become over conservative and compromise your lifestyle! An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace may get you the credit you seek.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some. Thing that you had been dreading the most is over and now is the time to lead a stress-free life. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Money comes from unexpected sources and helps you in going ahead with a much awaited purchase or a plan. Handling deadlines will not be a problem for you, as you remain focussed. A half-hearted attempt at mending fences with spouse will not work in your favour.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

